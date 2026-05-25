The Nigerian government has declared May 27-28, 2026, as public holidays for Eid Al Adha celebrations

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo urged Muslims to embody Prophet Ibrahim's spirit of sacrifice during Eid festivities

Eid Al Adha marks the end of the pilgrimage, featuring prayers, sacrifices, community gatherings, and visitations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid Al Adha (also called Eid al-Kabir) celebrations.

Legit.ng reports that the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Monday afternoon, May 25, in a statement by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

The federal government declares Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays for the Eid Al Adha celebration. Photo credit: @BTOofficial, @DaddyTwinzz

Source: Twitter

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Muslims both at home and in the diaspora on this occasion.

He called on Muslims to continue to embody the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, and to use the period to pray for a prosperous Nigeria. The minister also urged Nigerians to use the holiday period for prayers and reflection for peace and security in the country.

The statement concluded:

“It is in the spirit of brotherhood, shared humanity, and national unity that the federal government wishes all Muslims a peaceful, blessed, and joyous celebration."

The federal government’s statement can be read in full below via the interior ministry’s official X page:

Eid Al Adha 2026 celebration

Eid Al Adha is a major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

According to Muslim tradition, Prophet Muhammad instituted the celebration of Eid Al Adha.

Typically, Muslims dress in new clothes and attend special congregational Eid prayers (Salat al-Eid) at mosques or open grounds on the morning of Eid Al Adha. The prayers are followed by the sacrifice of an animal, visits to family and friends, and the sharing of food with loved ones and the needy in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God. However, cultural expressions of these traditions vary widely across different countries and regions.

Muslims in several countries will observe Eid Al Adha 2026 on Wednesday, May 27. Photo credit: @Muslim

Source: Twitter

The Days of Tashreeq follow immediately after Eid Al Adha (the 11th, 12th, and 13th of Dhul-Hijjah). During these three days, Muslims are encouraged to continue celebrating by eating, drinking, and remembering God. Spiritual fasting is not advised during this period.

Read more on Eid Al Adha:

Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that based on the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, Eid Al Adha 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was projected for May 27, with dates reliant on final moonsighting.

While astronomical calculations provide expected dates, official confirmation depended on the sighting of the new crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid Al Adha in the UAE could bring the longest public holiday of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng