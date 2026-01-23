Rivers crisis takes new shape as Oyigbo High Court indefinitely adjourns suit challenging Governor Siminalayi Fubara's impeachment process

Justice Florence Fiberesima’s ruling stems from pending appeals before the Court of Appeal, affecting the impeachment case

The Nigerian public reacts, highlighting political instability and calling for leadership change in Rivers State amid the rift between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

The Oyigbo High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, has announced the indefinite adjournment of the suit filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma-Odu, to challenge their impeachment processes by the State House of Assembly.

Justice Florence Fiberesima announced the indefinite suspension of the suit, where Speaker Martin Amaewhule, 26 other members of the House, and the Clerk of the House were the defendants.

Rivers Court adjourns suit challenging Governor Siminalayi Fubara's impeachment indefinitely Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Why court adjourned suit challenging Fubara's impeachment

According to Arise TV, the ruling of Justice Fiberesima followed a proof of two separate appeals that have been entered on the matter, adding that the suspension would allow the Court of Appeal to determine the matter before it.

Recall that this same court had issued an interim order of injunction against the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and 32 others, including the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of Rivers State. The order restrained the Speaker and others from forwarding articles of impeachment or other documents or communications to the Chief Judge with the sole aim of setting up a panel to investigate alleged gross misconduct.

The order also restrained the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, from receiving, considering, or acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment, or other document or communication from the first to the 27th defendants for the purposes of constituting a panel to investigate the purported allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy for seven days.

Nigerians react as court adjourns Fubara's suit

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the development. Below are some of their reactions:

PragmaticDB described the ruling as a matter of time:

"Game of time. This will be a sweet song to the ears of Fubara sympathisers. Wike should just let Funbara be, and if he (Wike) wants to get even, he can mobilise against Fubara in 2027 in Rivers State."

Nigerians react as court adjourns Governor Siminalayi Fubara's suit Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Christo said Tonye Cole should replace Fubara:

"While the indefinite adjournment of the impeachment suit highlights the deep-seated political instability currently facing Rivers State, it reinforces my belief that a steady, visionary leader like Tonye Cole is the right candidate to restore order and progress come 2027."

Ijeoma Augustina said it is no longer about the people:

"Everybody is just dragging power up and down. This is no longer about Rivers' people; it’s about who controls power and who gets crushed. Pure survival of the most powerful faction. Rivers State deserves better than this circus. We must get it right oooo in 2027."

Edward Oche mocked Wike:

"What is that WIKE song again? Who's it peppering now, and who is it sweeting now? He should come out and dance, let's check something, how the table turned, and music changed."

Read more comments about the development on X here:

Plot to assassinate Wike: Police invite Fubara's ally

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara's ally, Tammy Danagogo, has been invited by the police over an alleged assassination plot against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

This came after a leaked telephone conversation between him and a Port Harcourt-based, allegedly revealing discussions on hiring an Israeli national for the assassination.

The development came amid the political tensions between the governor and Wike as reactions to the allegations flooded social media.

Source: Legit.ng