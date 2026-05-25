Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has taken steps to improve the welfare of Amotekun operatives by approving their enrolment in health and pension schemes

The initiative, announced by Commissioner Idowu Ajanaku, is designed to boost morale and strengthen security operations across the state

Ahead of Eid-el-Kabir, 650 operatives have been deployed across all 18 local government areas to ensure safety during the celebrations

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the enrolment of operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun, into the state’s contributory health insurance scheme.

In addition, the governor has given approval for their inclusion in the contributory pension scheme and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund.

Ondo State Governor Approves Health and Pension Schemes for Amotekun Operatives. Photo credit: Amotekun

Source: Facebook

Statement from commissioner for information

The development was announced on Monday, May 25, 2026, in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku.

According to him, the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to improve the welfare and productivity of personnel engaged in security operations across the state.

He said:

“The initiative by Governor Aiyedatiwa was aimed at boosting the morale of security operatives and enhancing their commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.”

Strengthening security framework

Governor Aiyedatiwa also approved the issuance of Warrants of Service Enlistment to officers and personnel of the agency, pending the completion of the required legal framework.

The commissioner explained that the decision would strengthen the institutional framework of the corps and improve operational efficiency. He added that operatives will now benefit from pension and social insurance schemes alongside an existing life insurance policy.

Deployment ahead of Eid-el-Kabir

As part of ongoing security measures, 650 Amotekun operatives have been deployed across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Ajanaku noted that the deployment is designed to maintain peace and security before, during, and after the festivities.

About Amotekun

Amotekun, officially known as the Ondo State Security Network Agency, is a regional security outfit established to protect lives and property in the South-West of Nigeria.

It was created as part of a collective effort by states in the region to tackle rising insecurity, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes. Operatives of Amotekun work closely with local communities, using both modern strategies and traditional knowledge to maintain peace.

The corps has become a vital force in complementing the work of the police and other security agencies, ensuring safer environments for residents and supporting community-based security initiatives.

Ondo State Governor Approves Health and Pension Schemes for Amotekun Operatives. Photo credit: Amotekun

Source: Twitter

Amotekun seeks Tinubu's approval for advanced weaponry

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Amotekun Corps, a regional security outfit in South-West Nigeria, has deployed over 2,000 personnel to tackle banditry and other criminal activities plaguing the region's forests. This strategic move follows rising concerns over the influx of criminals from Sahel countries and other regions into South-West Nigeria.

Commanders from various states confirmed that more personnel would be recruited to strengthen operations under the South-West Security Network. Ogun and Osun states lead the effort, with plans to recruit an additional 1,000 personnel each, while Oyo State recently added 480 rangers to its force in October.

Source: Legit.ng