A Nigerian content creator has shared screenshots of her last private WhatsApp conversations with the late actor Alexx Ekubo

The leaked online messages showed that the popular Nollywood actor politely declined a movie role some weeks before his passing

The private chat surfaced on social media weeks after the seasoned film star passed away on May 11, following a quiet battle with kidney cancer

The Nigerian movie industry has continued to mourn the sudden demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who passed away at age 40.

Nigerian content creator Neye Balgun took to her Instagram page to share a moving tribute, accompanied by screenshots of her last private chats with the late film star.

A leaked chat shared on social media shows Alexx Ekubo's plans before his death. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The private WhatsApp messages revealed that the two friends spoke as recently as March 2026, just weeks before his death.

Content creator shares chat with Alexx Ekubo

Balgun reached out to the actor on February 25 to check on his well-being after learning that he had returned to film sets. She offered him a role in an upcoming project scheduled for the second week of March.

The late actor replied to the message on March 3, asking about the nature of the project. When she confirmed it was for a YouTube show, Ekubo politely declined the offer.

Ekubo said:

"Thank you for reaching out. I am not filming for YouTube releases."

Balgun accepted the response and reflected on how his warm personality remained constant throughout their 10-year friendship.

Reactions as content creator murns Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the content creator's post below:

hephzybaby4life said:

"I noticed he's a very humble soul 4rm all have read so far."

blessbrownvera said:

"Yes, ooo. I’m pained. We are hurting. 😢"

jaydelivinlavida said:

"I’m sorry for your loss, love. Keeping you and his loved ones in prayer. 🙏🏽✨"

See the chats in the Instagram post below:

Alexx Ekubo's family announces funeral arrangements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo’s family released full funeral arrangements weeks after the actor passed away at Evercare Hospital. The family members thank his friends, fans, and colleagues for their unending support.

Source: Legit.ng