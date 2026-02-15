Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Discloses Why Finally He Bows to Wike
Nigeria

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Discloses Why Finally He Bows to Wike

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has emphasised peace as a survival strategy amid political tensions in Rivers state
  • He dedicates his award to predecessor Nyesom Wike, acknowledging their complex relationship and the need for reconciliation
  • Nigerians reacted to the political crisis resolution, showcasing diverse perspectives on Wike and Fubara's collaboration

Governor Siminnalayi Fubara of Rivers state has said that his decision to pursue peace in the rift between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, was a deliberate move for survival and the protection of what is dear to him, personally and the country.

The governor made the revelation while speaking at the New Telegraph Newspaper Awards on Saturday, February 14, where he was declared man of the year. He stressed that opting for peace should not be mistaken for weakness. He said, "weakness is a virtue that pays at the right time."

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said he followed the path of peace with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, because of the values he held.
Governor Siminalayi Fubara explains why he made peace with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC
Source: Twitter

Fubara dedicates award to Wike

Governor Fubara then dedicated the award to Wike, his political godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and praised the former governor for recognising his potential irrespective of the circumstances.

His statement reads in part:

“I want to thank the media for finding us among over two hundred million Nigerians and giving special recognition tonight. Some pains along the way are seen as weakness, others as strength. I chose weakness, for peace, for survival, for protecting what matters most. Weakness is a virtue; it pays at the right time.”

The governor also expressed gratitude to God, his family and the people of the state for their support, resilience and maturity, who have contributed to his journey, adding that the award was to celebrate everyone who believes in him.

This came a few days after the governor, Wike and President Bola Tinubu held a peace meeting to quench the political crisis in the state. The FCT minister later confirmed the development and expressed optimism that the governor would abide by the agreement this time around.

Nigerians react to Wike, Fubara's fresh reconciliation

Nigerians have shared different perceptions about the latest development in the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state. Below are some of their reactions:

Kie explained the side view in politics in the minister's interview:

"That Baba says, 'I didn’t know you were there.' Energy is everything. Politics is always full of side-eyes and surprise entrances, Wike and Fubara showing up together probably left a lot of people scrambling to read the room."
Nigerians have started reacting to the peace deal between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.
Nigerians react as Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike sign another peace deal Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC
Source: Twitter

Emmanuel Uket observed the minister's son always with him:

"Wike's son, following his father everywhere, is he now learning politics from his father?"

Free Man questioned Wike's directive to the Rivers lawmakers:

"My anger is how he said he has told the House of Assembly. If Rivers people have sense, none of the members of that house merit coming back to that house in 2027."

Zech observed that the minister was having heavy breathing:

"I thought I was the only one who heard that heavy breathing until I checked the comment section. Shy nah lion breath be that abi nah human?"

APC chairman speaks on Wike vs Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC national chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, distances the party from Wike-Fubara conflict over political crisis in Rivers.

This came as Rivers lawmakers switched allegiance to the APC, and Fubara counters impeachment threats amidst party dynamics.

Public reactions from Nigerians highlight political tensions and strategic moves ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections.

