Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken for the final time this season after lifting the Premier League season

The Gunners wrapped up the 2025/26 Premier League as champions with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

The victory ends Arsenal’s 22-year wait for the title, having come second in the past three consecutive seasons

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after wrapping up the 2025/26 Premier League season as champions.

Arsenal sealed the title on May 19 after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth and sealed it with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lifts the Premier League title. Photo by Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, and Noni Madueke added the second in the 48th before Jean Philippe Mateta pulled one back for Palace.

The Gunners, led by Mikel Arteta, lifted the trophy for the first time in 22 years after finishing second in the last three consecutive seasons.

The season is not over for Arsenal as they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

Arsenal could make it a second piece of history if they defeat PSG to win their first-ever Champions League trophy in their first final in 20 years.

Arteta reacts after Arsenal’s win

Arsenal manager Arteta expressed his emotions after Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy, particularly with how many people it brought joy to.

“It's an amazing feeling. I've been trying to go through this moment a few times, but I could never expect it to be that big, to be that beautiful, and to see so much joy and pride amongst all the people and our supporters,” he said as quoted by Arsenal TV.

The manager added that his team will take the energy to the Champions League final against PSG in Budapest, and he is confident they will win it.

“We lived that again today. We'll have the parade after the final of the Champions League as well, so what a moment. We're going to use all this energy, positivity and confidence that we have into that pitch in Budapest, and win it,” he added.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard became the third captain to lift the Premier League title for the Gunners after Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira, and he described the feeling as crazy.

Martin Odegaard speaks after lifting the Premier League title for Arsenal. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

“It feels unreal - hard to put it into words, but just so proud, happy and emotional. It's a crazy, crazy feeling,” the Norwegian said, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“Walking up towards the trophy and just realising everything is a mad feeling. I'm just so proud of everyone for the way we did it and everything we've been through, and to finally get over the line just means the world to everyone, so I'm so happy.”

Premier League roundup

Legit.ng analysed the Premier League winner, the European spot, the relegated teams, and the individual awards after the final matches of the season.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was a double winner after winning the Playmaker Award with a record-breaking 21 assists and the Player of the Season.

Source: Legit.ng