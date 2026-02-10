Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has confirmed the report that President Bola Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with him and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to address the political crisis rocking the state.

Addressing journalists during the inspection of one of the projects in Abuja, the minister noted that President Tinubu has been kind to the people of Rivers, noting that the issue was just between the governor and the lawmakers that should not be entertained, but the president has played a father's role and addressed the crisis.

Wike, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers, recalled that President Tinubu had intervened in the matter for the second term and expressed optimism that Tinubu would not intervene again.

The minister's statement reads in part:

"I remember this is the second time Mr President has entertained it. I believe, by the grace of God, this will be the last time that the assembly have told them to do, which I know they would not hesitate. And also believe that this is the final time we must be able to hear this kind of discord. So that's it. That's all. Thank you."

Recall that Wike and his successor, Fubara, have been at loggerheads over the political structure of the state. The lawmakers, who are loyal to the former governor, have moved to sack the governor, but the intervention of President Tinubu has stopped the lawmakers.

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the video of the minister. Below are some of their reactions:

Source: Legit.ng