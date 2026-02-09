The All Progressives Congress (APC) said the delay in formally welcoming Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was part of a strategy to respect northern sensitivities ahead of Ramadan

APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, stressed that the decision had nothing to do with Fubara’s authority within the party

The development came against the backdrop of Rivers State’s ongoing political crisis, fuelled by Fubara’s fallout with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and rival factions ahead of the 2027 elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) explained why Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in December 2025, had not yet been officially welcomed into the party.

Speaking on TVC on Sunday, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said the delay was part of a wider strategy to manage regional sensitivities, particularly in northern states.

He noted that the party was prioritising receptions in the north ahead of Ramadan.

“We have Kano we’re preparing for. When you’re dealing in politics, we opted to clear the north first because Ramadan is coming and most of the people in the north are Muslims,” Yilwatda said. He added that the decision was taken to respect communities in the north that were sensitive to the religious period.

Clarification on Fubara’s authority

Yilwatda stressed that the delay had nothing to do with Fubara’s authority within the APC. “So these are strategies and also acknowledge the sensitivity of each community. That’s the reason we took that decision. It has nothing to do with Siminalayi Fubara not having authority,” he explained.

When asked about claims that Fubara appeared unable to assert control as APC leader in Rivers State, Yilwatda dismissed the suggestion. He challenged the interviewer to provide evidence of any internal complaint. “Is that what you’re told? I’m the national chairman. Who complained to you? What petition? I want you to give me one petition. Has he complained to you?” he asked.

The APC chairman also responded to references made about comments by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who had spoken of Rivers politicians uniting under President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda. Yilwatda clarified that such support groups were separate from the APC’s official structures. “Support groups are separate from party activities. Is it under the office of the chairman of the party?” he said.

Political crisis in Rivers state

The backdrop to the debate over Fubara’s leadership is the long-running political crisis in Rivers State. His relationship with his predecessor, Wike, collapsed after a 2023 power struggle that prompted President Tinubu to declare a six-month state of emergency in the state.

Fubara’s defection to the APC on December 9, 2025, was widely seen as part of his bid for a second term in 2027 and an effort to consolidate support after his fallout with Wike. However, Wike, who remains influential in Rivers politics despite not being an APC member, has argued that grassroots control and party structures — which his supporters still occupy — determine leadership.

The dynamic between Fubara and Wike has fuelled a broader political crisis, with rival factions in both the APC and PDP engaging in impeachment moves, negotiations and efforts to stabilise the situation ahead of the 2027 elections.

