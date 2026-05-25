Obong Prince Ikim, coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Akwa Ibom, has praised the APC for the peaceful conduct of its recent primaries in the state

He commended party leaders, security agencies and members for ensuring a smooth and credible process

Ikim also called on Nigerians to remain united in support of national development and inclusive governance

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - The Akwa Ibom state coordinator and director-general of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Obong Prince Ikim, has congratulated the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over what he described as the peaceful conduct of the party’s recent primaries.

In a statement made available to journalists following the presidential primary and other internal party elections, Ikim praised party leaders, stakeholders and supporters for maintaining order during the exercise.

Tinubu, Umo Eno Hailed as APC Conducts Peaceful Primaries in Akwa Ibom

Source: Twitter

He said the atmosphere surrounding the primaries reflected “unity, decorum and democratic maturity,” which he linked to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Arise Agenda of Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno.

Commendation for party members, security agencies

Ikim also commended the electoral committee, security agencies and party faithful for what he described as their roles in ensuring a smooth and credible exercise.

According to him, the outcome of the primaries demonstrated the APC’s commitment to internal democracy and peaceful political participation.

“This peaceful conduct strengthens our resolve as Renewed Hope Ambassadors to intensify grassroots mobilisations and sustain momentum towards delivering victory for the party in the coming elections,” the statement said.

APC chieftain appeals for national unity

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors coordinator further urged Nigerians to remain united and committed to national development.

He called for collective efforts towards building what he described as a prosperous, secure and inclusive Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Let us continue to work together, united in purpose, as we advance the vision of a prosperous, secured and inclusive Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu, Umo Eno Hailed as APC Conducts Peaceful Primaries in Akwa Ibom

Source: Twitter

Abia APC reacts to outcome of party's primary election

In a related development, the APC Abia chapter has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on what it described as his resounding victory at the party’s presidential primaries held across the 184 wards of the state on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Legit.ng reported that, ahead of the 2027 elections, Tinubu reportedly secured a total of 161,005 votes to defeat his sole rival, Stanley Osifo, who polled 1,007 votes at the conclusion of the exercise.

The Abia APC said the peaceful conduct and overwhelming participation recorded during the primaries reflected the confidence and trust party members and supporters in the state have in President Tinubu’s leadership and his “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Source: Legit.ng