Political analyst Donald Okwuosa asserts Governor Siminalayi Fubara's political fate remains secure amid impeachment proceedings

Okwuosa cited Rivers State Chief Judge refusing lawmakers' request to investigate Governor Fubara and his deputy

He said Governor Fubara has backing from the Presidency as head of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State

FCT, Abuja - Political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, says the political fate of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is very secure amid the ongoing impeachment proceedings against him.

Legit.ng reports that members of the Rivers State House of Assembly had commenced an impeachment proceeding against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, over allegations of gross misconduct.

Okwuosa says Governor Fubara has backing from the Presidency amid impeachment talks.

Okwuosa said Governor Fubara has the backing of those that matters in the country.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

The public administrator recalled that the Chief Judge of Rivers state, Justice Simeon Amadi, had declined the request of the pro-FCT minister Nyesom Wike’s lawmakers to probe Fubara.

Justice Amadi refused to constitute a judicial panel to investigate Governor Fubara and Nma Odu.

The Rivers Chief Justice cited subsisting court orders restraining him from taking further action.

Okwuosa said the Presidency had also backed Governor Fubara by declaring him the head of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

“The Chief Judge of Rivers state has declined the request of the Rivers state lawmakers to probe Fubara. Also, the Presidency has affirmed that Fubara is and remains the head of the APC Rivers state. Fubara's fate is very much secured. He has the backing of the Judiciary and the Presidency.”

Analyst explains why Fubara's fate is very much secure.

Impeachment: Pro-democracy group hails Rivers Chief Judge

Recall that a pro-democracy group backed Rivers State Chief Judge Simeon Amadi for refusing to constitute a panel to probe Governor Fubara.

The group said interim court orders and a pending appeal lawfully prevented any impeachment-related action by the chief judge.

The coalition warned that continued impeachment moves by the Rivers assembly could trigger a constitutional crisis.

