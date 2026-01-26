Rivers Crisis: "Why Fubara's Fate is Very Much Secure”, Analyst Explains
- Political analyst Donald Okwuosa asserts Governor Siminalayi Fubara's political fate remains secure amid impeachment proceedings
- Okwuosa cited Rivers State Chief Judge refusing lawmakers' request to investigate Governor Fubara and his deputy
- He said Governor Fubara has backing from the Presidency as head of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, says the political fate of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is very secure amid the ongoing impeachment proceedings against him.
Legit.ng reports that members of the Rivers State House of Assembly had commenced an impeachment proceeding against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, over allegations of gross misconduct.
Okwuosa said Governor Fubara has the backing of those that matters in the country.
He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.
The public administrator recalled that the Chief Judge of Rivers state, Justice Simeon Amadi, had declined the request of the pro-FCT minister Nyesom Wike’s lawmakers to probe Fubara.
Justice Amadi refused to constitute a judicial panel to investigate Governor Fubara and Nma Odu.
The Rivers Chief Justice cited subsisting court orders restraining him from taking further action.
Okwuosa said the Presidency had also backed Governor Fubara by declaring him the head of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.
“The Chief Judge of Rivers state has declined the request of the Rivers state lawmakers to probe Fubara. Also, the Presidency has affirmed that Fubara is and remains the head of the APC Rivers state. Fubara's fate is very much secured. He has the backing of the Judiciary and the Presidency.”
Impeachment: Pro-democracy group hails Rivers Chief Judge
Recall that a pro-democracy group backed Rivers State Chief Judge Simeon Amadi for refusing to constitute a panel to probe Governor Fubara.
The group said interim court orders and a pending appeal lawfully prevented any impeachment-related action by the chief judge.
The coalition warned that continued impeachment moves by the Rivers assembly could trigger a constitutional crisis.
Fubara: Rivers lawmakers sent a love letter
Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara humorously claims lawmakers sent him a love letter amidst impeachment threats.
State Assembly vows to impeach Fubara over constitutional breaches despite presidential interventions.
Public reactions highlight division on Fubara's leadership and support from President Tinubu.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.