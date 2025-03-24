President Bola Tinubu's proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers state has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians

The president on Tuesday, March 18, made the announcement, suspending Governor Siminalayo Fubara, his deputy and all the state House of Assembly members

While some people have criticized the president, no less than three governors have threw their weight behind Tinubu, citing the importance of peace and Nigeria's economy

The political crisis rocking the Rivers state has been trailed by the threat of impeachment as the Rivers state House of Assembly-led by Martin Amaewhule camp, accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu of gross misconduct.

The crisis started barely six months after Fubara resumed the office of power and he allegedly worked to remove the speaker of the house, a development the immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike, was displeased with.

Wike, who currently served as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), complained about the governor's move to hijack the political structure of the state from him. A development which led to the prolonged crisis in the state.

President Bola Tinubu and the courts, including the Supreme Court, have intervened but all to vain. The president subsequently declared a state of emergency and announced an initial six months suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and all the state House of Assembly members.

Tinubu's proclamation has led to debate and controversies among several Nigerians from different sector, and has been publicly supported by at least three Nigerian governors. Below is the list of the governors who have supported the move.

Hope Uzodimma of Imo

The governor of Imo state, who doubled as the chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, Hope Uzodimma, publicly supported President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

At a press conference, the governor said the president's move was proactive and a step that was necessary to prevent the growing crisis in the oil-rich state. The APC governor said the political crisis in Rivers would have destabilised the state and Nigeria's economy.

Monday Okpebholo of Edo

The Governor of Edo state, Monday Okpebholo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers, adding that the president saved the country's economic with his unilateral action.

The Nation reported that Okpebholo, while representing President Tinubu at the flagoff of the construction of federal road in the state, criticise former President Goodluck Jonathan, who earlier claimed that the declaration would paint Nigeria in bad light.

Cross Rivers governor

In a formal statement, the Cross River state government rejected the position of the South-South Governors' Forum, which expressed its reservation for President Tinubu's proclamation of state of emergency in Rivers.

According to Business Day, the state's acting governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, explained that the state was solidly behind President Tinubu's move, adding that it was to restore order and stop the growing unrest in the state.

Rivers: Senators walk out of Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency did not sit well with some senators, despite the Senate voting in support of the move.

During the debate of the motion, some senators reportedly shared different views, forcing Senate President Godswill Akpabio to adopt voice voting.

Senator Seriake Dickson from Bayelsa state confronted Akpabio during plenary, with three senators reportedly walking out in disagreement.

