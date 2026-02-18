Breaking: Tinubu Signs Electoral Bill Into Law, Details Emerge
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially enacted the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2026
- The bill was signed into law on February 18, 2026, after extensive deliberations
- The National Assembly passed the bill just a day before the signing
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2026 into law.
Tinubu signed the 2026 electoral bill into law on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
As reported by Channels Television, the signing comes the passage of the bill by the National Assembly on Tuesday after months of deliberations.
