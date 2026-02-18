Adamu Garba has rejected defection rumours and asserted his loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Speculations surged after ADC claimed readiness to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections

Garba criticised misinformation and urged the public to respect his personal pursuits and business endeavours

FCT, Abuja - Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant, has dismissed reports claiming he has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that the speculation emerged on social media following assertions by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that it has the support to challenge President Bola Tinubu. The rumours intensified after ADC leaders stated that the party is starting 2026 with hopes of embarking on a mission to 'rescue Nigeria.'

However, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Garba refuted the claims, affirming that he remains a committed APC member.

Responding to @TENIBEGILOJU202, who on Wednesday, February 18, shared an old video of Garba removing the APC flag from his office, the Adamawa-born politician clarified via X:

"These bot-trons want to drag me back on this street with their mercantile fake news.

"I’m still very much a full member of the APC. Please allow me to write my books and do my business in peace."

2027 election: Prophet releases message

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has said President Tinubu will get a second mandate.

Speaking recently in a video shared on his known Facebook page, seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ikuru described Tinubu as the most formidable candidate for the forthcoming polls.

He said:

“Some people say Asiwaju (referring to Tinubu) will not win 2027. Save your lie; he is still the man. Asiwaju still remains the man.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Anambra State governor Peter Obi, and several opposition leaders are preparing for the biggest battle of their political careers: to democratically unseat a man often described as a political god, Tinubu, whose first four-year presidential term concludes in 2027.

Tinubu, Atiku’s former associate, whom he nearly ran with on a joint ticket in the 2007 presidential election, according to WikiLeaks memos, will be on the ballot representing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Both men were founding fathers of the party.

Despite facing significant security challenges during his tenure, APC's Tinubu is still widely regarded as the man to beat.

