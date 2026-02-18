Rivers state politics has taken a new turn as FCT Minister Nyesom Wike took a swipe against Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation

Recall that Amaechi was the governor of Rivers state, but could not retain the state for the APC during the 2015 general election

Wike succeeded Amaechi as the governor of Rivers after defeating the APC and Amaechi in the 2025 governorship election in the state

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has tackled the former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, over the recent protest of the opposition leader, in which the latter was one of them, against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, who succeeded Amaechi as the governor of Rivers state, was seen in a viral video, where he lampooned the former minister for claiming to have visited the protest ground with his son, who is a medical doctor. The FCT minister maintained that the medical doctor was at the protest ground without any medical equipment nor ambulance.

He wondered what kind of leaders were in the opposition party, stressing that they started talking against the government when they were out of power for just two years. This is due to the fact that Amaechi was part of the eight-year administration of the late Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate predecessor of the current government.

Recall that Wike and Amaechi have been political enemies since the latter dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2015 general election. Despite Amaechi being the Rivers governor then, Wike won the governorship election under the PDP.

Nigerians react to outburst on Wike vs Amaechi

The latest outburst by the FCT minister has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Gloria tackled Amaechi:

"This was exactly what I said. We remember everything Amaechi said when atiku challenge buhari. Now he actually wants a fair election, because he is no longer benefiting only when they are kicked out of office. He shouldn't protest with the masses. They are terrible people."

Anyaele Ugochukwu defended Amaechi:

"Wike can never play full opposition like Ameachi, him mind no reach. That’s why he flows with the current system even when his ideology is far different from his current OGA mandate."

Dunsi Titus described Aamechi as a joker:

"Amarachi is always a joker and jester. He even said he didn’t like money. I laughed. He brought his son in case someone fell. Was he expecting casualties? Thanks to the police for displaying professional conduct despite all provocation from the protesters, particularly Aisha."

Koko Etim questioned why ambulances are not at strategic locations in Abuja:

"Isn't the provision of ambulances at strategic locations in a city like Abuja part of your mandate? What a shameless admission of failure and incompetence. Sure, still woozy from the last whiskey intake.

