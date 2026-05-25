The 2025/26 season has been concluded across all major European football leagues, with surprises on the final day

Arsenal lifted the Premier League title in England, and Como qualified for the UEFA Champions League in Italy

The season did not end well for some Super Eagles players in Europe, as they suffered relegation with their clubs

The 2025/26 football season was concluded in all major European leagues on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with multiple things at stake decided on the final day.

Arsenal, who were confirmed as Premier League champions on May 19, sealed their title with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace and lifted the trophy.

Tolu Arokodare relegates to the Championship with Wolves. Photo by Brett Patzke.

Source: Getty Images

Cesc Fabregas’ Como secured UEFA Champions League football for the first time in their history after overtaking AC Milan and Juventus on the final day.

Some Super Eagles stars, despite the glitz and glamours of the recently concluded season, had an awful end to the season, suffering relegations.

Terem Moffi escaped being put in a relegation spot with OGC Nice after leaving the club following an assault by the fans. He won the title with Porto, while Nice will play in the relegation playoff.

Legit.ng looks at four Super Eagles stars who were relegated in the 2025/26 season.

Relegated Super Eagles stars

1. Tolu Arokodare

Arokodare joined Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the season from KRC Genk in a move worth £24 million, and the move turned out to be a disaster for him on many fronts.

Wolves were relegated rock bottom of the Premier League table. He struggled for playing time, which cost him his place in the Super Eagles, and he was dropped from AFCON 2025 squad.

2. Chidozie Awaziem

Awaziem is a Super Eagles veteran as he is one of the few active Nigerian footballers who have played in a World Cup, having been part of Gernot Rohr’s side at Russia 2018.

The versatile defender joined FC Nantes at the start of the season from MLS franchise Colorado Rapids, but was unfortunately relegated with the French club.

3. Joe Aribo

Joe Aribo has suffered consecutive relegations as he slid down the tiers of the English football pyramid. The midfielder was relegated with Southampton in the 2024/25 season.

He was loaned to fellow relegated club Leicester City, who were again relegated to League One. The Foxes confirmed in a statement that he will leave at the end of his loan spell, with his Southampton contract expiring on June 30.

Rafiu Durosimi drops to Serie B with FC Pisa. Photo by Matteo Ciambelli.

Source: Getty Images

4. Rafiu Durosinmi

Durosinmi joined struggling Serie A side Pisa in January 2026, but couldn't do much to help the team survive a relegation to the second tier of Italian football.

The midfielder was heavily tipped to be part of Eric Chelle’s AFCON 2025 squad, but missed out. As noted by NFF, he earned his first call-up as part of the 2026 Unity Cup squad.

Super Eagles stars who won titles

Legit. ng previously analysed the Super Eagles stars who won league titles in Europe in the 2025/26 season, including Victor Osimhen with Galatasaray.

Kelechi Iheanacho is arguably the biggest winner. He joined Celtic to revive his career and was instrumental in winning the Scottish Premiership.

Source: Legit.ng