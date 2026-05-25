Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers' brother and the governorship candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 general election, Blessing Fubara (Snr), has acknowledged that the governor was his brother but does not share the same political ideology.

However, the senior Fubara clarified that he is not serving as a placeholder for the governor in the NDC.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara's brother has denied being a placeholder for him in the NDC Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

This is coming amid the withdrawal of Governor Fubara from the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries as a result of what his loyalists described as a result of the rift between the governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Punch reported that there have been speculations that the senior Fubara was only serving as a placeholder for the sitting governor, ahead of his defection from the APC to the NDC.

However, the senior Fubara, while speaking in an interview on Super FM 93.3 in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, May 23, denied the rumour that he could be a placeholder for Governor Fubara, adding that the people of the state are familiar with his track record in politics.

He added that his declaration for the 2027 governorship race did not have anything to do with the withdrawal of Governor Frubara from the APC primaries, adding that he had been nurturing the ambition to change the political narrative.

Source: Legit.ng