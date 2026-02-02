Wike vs Fubara: APC Chairman Gives Update on Rivers Crisis
Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the ruling party has started negotiating with the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly on their bid to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
"Are you hearing anything about the impeachment of Rivers State Governor Fubara again? We are discussing with the lawmakers because that is an internal party issue. That is why the APC is different from any other party; we have a lot of mechanisms for resolving our internal issues."
See the video of the APC chairman on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng