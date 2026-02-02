Africa Digital Media Awards

Wike vs Fubara: APC Chairman Gives Update on Rivers Crisis
Wike vs Fubara: APC Chairman Gives Update on Rivers Crisis

by Bada Yusuf
Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the ruling party has started negotiating with the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly on their bid to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

APC speaks on negotiating with Rivers State House of Assembly members Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC
"Are you hearing anything about the impeachment of Rivers State Governor Fubara again? We are discussing with the lawmakers because that is an internal party issue. That is why the APC is different from any other party; we have a lot of mechanisms for resolving our internal issues."

APC, Nyesom Wike, Rivers State, Nigerian Presidency
