Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the ruling party has started negotiating with the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly on their bid to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

"Are you hearing anything about the impeachment of Rivers State Governor Fubara again? We are discussing with the lawmakers because that is an internal party issue. That is why the APC is different from any other party; we have a lot of mechanisms for resolving our internal issues."

