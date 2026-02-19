The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has indefinitely postponed ward, local government, and state congresses in Abia amid "ongoing consultations"

Legit.ng gathered that a formal notification was sent to Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan-led INEC about the congress suspension in the state

According to the APC leadership, a revised schedule for the congress activities will be communicated in due course

Umuahia, Abia State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has indefinitely postponed the ward congress in Abia State.

According to The Nation, in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party’s national leadership stated that the suspension comes after ongoing consultations and the need to finalise certain preparatory and administrative processes.

Leadership also noted the development.

Abia APC congresses suspended

The statement, co-signed by Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, APC national chairman, and Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, APC national secretary, read:

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby formally notifies the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the suspension of the state, ward and local government congresses of the party, earlier scheduled to hold pursuant to the approved timetable of activities until further notice.

“The party will communicate a revised schedule of activities to the Commission in due course, in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.”

