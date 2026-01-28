Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso said he was deeply shocked and pained by Governor Abba Yusuf’s defection from the NNPP to the APC

He rejected claims that internal crisis forced the governor’s exit, insisting the NNPP remained stable and united

Kwankwaso warned that Abba Yusuf and his allies would face political consequences and could regret the move in the future

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Former presidential candidate and national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has broken his silence on the defection of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing the move as a painful betrayal that he said would have serious political consequences.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf officially rejoined the APC on Monday, January 26, 2026, after announcing his resignation from the NNPP on Friday, January 23, less than three years after winning the Kano governorship election on the party’s platform.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed profound “grief and regret” over the defection of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the APC. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

At his formal return to the APC, Yusuf said his decision was based on the direction of Nigerian politics and the need to align Kano State with the federal government in order to attract development.

He also said he consulted political allies and stakeholders before making the move.

Kwankwaso spoke during his first media interview since the political split with Governor Yusuf, in an interview with BBC Hausa monitored by Legit.ng, where he expressed deep shock, disappointment and regret over the governor’s decision to dump the NNPP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Kano governor, who was so emotional in the interview, said the defection came as a surprise to him and many supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement, noting that he initially struggled to believe the development.

‘I thought it was a dream’ - Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso said the news of Governor Yusuf’s defection felt unreal, adding that he kept questioning how a political relationship of over four decades could collapse so suddenly.

“What happened in Kano is something that still feels like a dream to me. Sometimes I wake up and think it is not real, but the reality is that he has left the NNPP for the APC,” Kwankwaso said.

He disclosed that he had even travelled out of Kano to Lagos in order to avoid further escalation of tensions, describing the situation as emotionally draining.

According to him, Governor Yusuf and a few close associates were likely the only ones who truly knew about the plan to defect before it became public.

“Many people I know have stories about these things. Whether it is me and him or me and them, sometimes I don’t even believe what is happening. I keep asking myself what really went wrong,” he added.

‘He will regret it’ - Kwankwaso to Abba

The former defence minister said he was convinced that Governor Yusuf and his close allies would face serious political challenges in the APC and in the future.

He stressed that while he would not resort to violence or escalate tensions, the decision would not be forgotten by the movement and its supporters.

“Even if he does not return, I know that one day, he will regret this decision,” Kwankwaso said.

Kwankwaso also revealed that the Kwankwasiyya movement and the NNPP were already working on strategies to regroup and strengthen their structure, not just in Kano but across the country.

According to him, Kano remains a strong base for the NNPP, and the movement is focused on uniting forces to address what he described as Nigeria’s current political and economic challenges.

Kwankwaso laments ‘bitter betrayal’ by Governor Abba's move to APC. Photo credit: @kyusufabba

Source: Facebook

However, Kwankwaso rejected claims by the governor that internal crisis within the NNPP forced the defection, insisting that the party remains one of the most peaceful and stable political platforms in the country.

“There is no party that is more peaceful and stable than the NNPP. If they say there is crisis, let them wait until congresses and conventions. That is where you will see real conflict,” he said.

Kwankwaso added that no political party can survive without the support of its grassroots members, stressing that the NNPP remains solid in Kano and beyond.

Our mandate handed to Gandujiyya, says Kwankwaso

The NNPP leader accused Governor Yusuf of handing over the mandate of the people of Kano and NNPP supporters to what he described as the “Gandujiyya movement,” led by former Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Kwankwaso said he could not understand how Yusuf could take such a step after benefiting from the Kwankwasiyya political structure for years.

“When I lie down, I ask myself: What happened? Was it me? Was it the party? Was it the members? I cannot find the answer,” he lamented.

He also pointed out that the moment Ganduje publicly accepted Yusuf into the APC and raised his hand, it was a clear sign that the decision had long been concluded.

“If Ganduje wanted to raise his hand, he would have done so in 2019 or in 2023. From the moment Ganduje raised Abba’s hand now, it showed that he had already said yes,” Kwankwaso said.

Watch the full emotional interview with Senator Kwankwaso here:

Warning to defectors, future of Kwankwasiyya

Kwankwaso issued a stern warning to those who left the NNPP but claimed to still represent the Kwankwasiyya ideology, insisting that true Kwankwasiyya cannot exist outside the movement.

“I say light has been built and darkness has been built in Kano. If you want to do Kwankwasiyya, who told you to leave Kwankwasiyya? Stand with us and do Kwankwasiyya where it truly belongs,” he said.

He warned that those who have joined the APC would eventually lose their political identity and be absorbed into the Ganduje-led structure.

Kwankwaso’s political weight

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso remains one of the most influential politicians in northern Nigeria, especially among youths.

Political analysts note that since the era of Malam Aminu Kano, no northern politician has built a personal political ideology with a following as strong as Kwankwasiyya, whose supporters are known for wearing red caps.

Kwankwaso previously served two terms as Kano governor and made a historic political comeback after losing re-election, returning four years later to defeat the outgoing administration’s candidate.

He also ran for president on the NNPP platform in the 2023 general election, securing over 900,000 votes in Kano State alone — the highest number of votes recorded by any presidential candidate in a single state during that election, including candidates of the ruling APC.

Gov. Yusuf issues fresh warning on attacking Kwankwaso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf warned supporters against insults towards Kwankwaso, enforcing discipline within the political landscape.

Political tensions rise in Kano following Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP, prompting calls for maturity among his supporters.

This is as the APC chair in Kano clarifies support for Yusuf's defection, focusing on strategies for future electoral success.

Source: Legit.ng