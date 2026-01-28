Abdullahi Ganduje said he was open to reconciling with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, describing their differences as something that could be resolved in the future

Former Kano State Governor and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he is open to reconciling with his longtime political rival, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, expressing hope that both leaders can resolve their differences in the future.

Ganduje made the remarks in an interview with BBC Hausa, where he described reconciliation as possible despite years of political rivalry.

According to Ganduje, religion and shared history give room for renewed political understanding between him and Kwankwaso.

He added that as Muslims, reconciliation remains a guiding principle.

“In the future, we hope to settle our differences with Kwankwaso and work together. We have worked together before, we are family,” Ganduje said.

“We as Muslims, we have hope that we can reconcile with him. It is politics, we are brothers. I am hopeful we can settle in the future,” he stated.

Ganduje welcomes Abba Yusuf’s defection to APC

The former APC national chairman said he was pleased with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s decision to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC.

Ganduje said he was confident that Governor Abba was also happy with his decision to join the ruling party.

“I am happy with Abba’s move, and I am sure Abba is happy for joining the party,” he said.

He stressed that the main focus of APC leaders in Kano is now the success of the governor’s administration.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf officially rejoined the APC on Monday, January 26, 2026, after announcing his resignation from the NNPP on Friday, January 23, less than three years after winning the Kano governorship election on the party’s platform.

‘If Abba fails, we all fail’

Ganduje said the progress of Kano State has become the collective ambition of party leaders, adding that they would fully support Governor Abba to succeed.

“The progress of Kano is now the main ambition, and we cannot allow Abba to fail because if he fails, we all fail. We must assist him to succeed. We cannot let him fail,” he said.

When asked about position-sharing arrangements within the APC following the governor’s defection, Ganduje said the party would handle the matter through its internal processes.

He also noted that the current party leadership structure in Kano is temporary, pending the conduct of congresses.

“The party will arrange that and will make sure everything is organised,” he said.

“Our party leadership is temporary until congresses are conducted. By that time, we will review and see how we can all benefit,” Ganduje explained.

2027 governorship ticket: Ganduje explains APC tradition

Speaking on the 2027 governorship race, Ganduje said the issue of the APC ticket was not a problem, noting that party tradition gives priority to sitting governors seeking a second term.

According to him, the party would first consider Governor Abba Yusuf if he expresses interest in contesting for another four years.

“It is just our party tradition, not in the constitution, like that of the president,” he said.

Earlier, Ganduje had also declared Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the leader of the APC in Kano State following his defection.

Speaking at the APC reception ceremony held at the Kano State Government House, Ganduje said the party’s structure recognises the sitting governor as the party leader in each state.

“According to the party’s structure, the governor is the leader of the party in each state. So here too, you are the leader of the APC in our state of Kano,” Ganduje said.

He added that the APC formally welcomed Governor Abba Yusuf and his supporters into the party, describing the development as a major boost for the ruling party in Kano.

Kwankwaso laments ‘bitter betrayal’

Legit.ng earlier reported that former presidential candidate and national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has broken his silence on the defection of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing the move as a painful betrayal that he said would have serious political consequences.

Kwankwaso spoke during his first media interview since the political split with Governor Yusuf, in an interview with BBC Hausa monitored by Legit.ng, where he expressed deep shock, disappointment and regret over the governor’s decision to dump the NNPP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gov. Yusuf issues fresh warning on attacking Kwankwaso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf warned supporters against insults towards Kwankwaso, enforcing discipline within the political landscape.

Political tensions rise in Kano following Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP, prompting calls for maturity among his supporters.

This is as the APC chair in Kano clarifies support for Yusuf's defection, focusing on strategies for future electoral success.

