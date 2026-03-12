Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami had a heated time with a critic who accused him of using late actress Allwell Ademola to promote his new cinema movie

The troll urged the actor to let the deceased rest, sparking a heated response from Salami online

The actor, however, defended his actions and shared more about the late filmmaker’s legacy, which caught people’s attention

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has responded to a social media troll who criticised him for using photos of his late colleague, Allwell Ademola, while promoting his new cinema movie.

The actor recently released a film titled Kilanko, which was directed by the late actress before her untimely death.

Since announcing the movie, Salami has been sharing pictures of Ademola on social media as part of the promotional campaign.

However, a social media user called him out, questioning why he was using the late actress to promote the film. The critic urged him to allow the deceased actress to “rest peacefully.”

“I don’t know why you are using this lady to sell film. Please, let her rest peacefully,” the troll wrote.

Reacting to the comment, Salami expressed disappointment, saying some people speak out of ignorance.

He defended his actions and stated that there was nothing wrong with celebrating or promoting the work of someone who had passed away.

“Some people comment with so much ignorance,” the actor replied. “If it gets to your turn, keep inside cupboard or hide the hard work of your late loved ones.”

Speaking further during an interview on Oyinmomo TV, Salami also addressed the circumstances surrounding Ademola’s death.

According to him, the actress’s passing was simply her time, noting that cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, even those who take good care of their health.

He added that many of her close colleagues knew that Ademola had asthma, but she was very conscious of her health and never joked with it.

Ademola reportedly passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack at her residence.

The news of her death was confirmed by several Nollywood stars, including Damola Olatunji, Mr Latin, Faithia Williams and Bidemi Kosoko, who paid tribute to her on social media.

A Service of Songs and candlelight procession was later held in her honour on January 8, while she was laid to rest the following day.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Rotimi Salami's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

big_bena_ said:

"Person spell him name as “hola” instead of Ola you expect say make he get sense?"

hawanatabiola said:

"Sometimes it is so good to keep quiet when you don't really have anything tangible to say."

beeverdura_glow said:

"Bro! Block the noise stay focus some people aren’t created to motivate but pull down..,best wishes ❤️."

ifeloveyy said:

"The same movie she directed? and probably one of the cast sef lol… jsyk if she’s alive she’d carry the movie on her head pass the producer himself but God knows the best😢 if you want her to rest peacefully like you said carry yourself to the cinema and watch the big screen movie she happily directed before she left! That’ll definitely make her happy wherever she is!! There’s alot of grieve behind those posts but you people are not emotionally intelligent!!! RIP Allwell.😢😢."

jungleboy07 said:

"🔥ALL IS WELL 🙌❤️."

akannilateefat said:

"Look at her song like she knew she gave it her all."

hismercyquotes said:

"Please, is this strictly distraction,don't be move,you have to be strong right now.... God is your strength."

kafayat_ojueko said:

"Don't mind them, jare, ALL IS WELL."

partyjolloftv said:

"Such insensitive comments. You are doing an incredible job @salamirotimi she will be proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

slimcharry

"Very insensitive people."

toyinbanjo said:

"What would you expect from the Director of the film? Should her good work not be acknowledged simply because she is no longer alive? @salamirotimi you are doing a great job…. God bless you."

oreoluwanipraise said:

"@holabanky so u mean they should bury the project with her right???? Uhmmmmm."

