Breaking: Kano Governor Yusuf Officially Joins APC
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), barely three days after resigning his membership from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
The governor had dumped the NNPP on Friday, January 23, amid political alignment and realignment ahead of the 2027 general election. He cited an unending crisis within the NNPP and the need to align the state with the centre as his reason for dumping the party.
Governor Yusuf's decision to join the APC has been criticised by some political stakeholders, including Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and 2023 presidential candidate, who was instrumental in the emergence of the governor.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng