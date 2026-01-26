Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), barely three days after resigning his membership from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The governor had dumped the NNPP on Friday, January 23, amid political alignment and realignment ahead of the 2027 general election. He cited an unending crisis within the NNPP and the need to align the state with the centre as his reason for dumping the party.

Governor Yusuf's decision to join the APC has been criticised by some political stakeholders, including Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and 2023 presidential candidate, who was instrumental in the emergence of the governor.

