Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and former governor of Kano state, has delivered a stinging warning ahead of the 2027 general election.

Specifically, the former Kano governor declared that betrayal in politics carries heavy consequences and insisting that he has “no price tag”.

Kwankwaso warns against political betrayal ahead of 2027

Speaking against the backdrop of shifting political alliances and growing public dissatisfaction, Kwankwaso criticised what he described as a culture of betrayal and inducement, taking an apparent swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) over governance failures, particularly insecurity and economic hardship.

Kwankwaso warns against political betrayal

Reflecting on recent political developments, the former governor said while politics naturally involved gains and losses, betrayal often attracted public anger, especially at a time when Nigerians were grappling with worsening living conditions.

“Life is like that; one loses, another gets. Of course, he entered a system that has no exit point. First, we know that betrayal is not good. Everybody knows how that party is losing the sympathy of the people, especially with regards to insecurity and the economy.”

Kano politics ‘cannot be bought’

Kwankwaso stressed that politics in Kano state differed significantly from what obtained elsewhere in the country, arguing that the electorate was politically conscious and not easily swayed by money or material inducements.

“Kano politics in Nigeria is different. If not in Kano, where is it that one will meet you with a money bag and go into a meeting with you that they will give you things?," he said.

Kwankwaso: ‘I have no price tag’

Dismissing the belief that every politician could be bought, Kwankwaso declared himself an exception, insisting that his conscience was not for sale.

“People used to say in Nigeria that everyone has a price tag,” he said. “If you are looking for who has no price tag, come to Rabiu Kwankwaso.”

He added that if his motivation were financial, he would have placed a value on himself long ago, stressing that no one could approach him with the intention of buying his loyalty.

Caution against inducements ahead of 2027

The former senator also warned voters and politicians against prioritising short-term gains during elections, noting that inducements often came at the cost of long-term suffering.

“You will spend four years suffering and one day they will come and give you peanuts, and then you spend another four years,” he said.

Kwankwaso urged political actors to uphold principles and focus on the long-term interests of Nigerians, warning that leadership built on betrayal and inducement could not deliver meaningful development ahead of the 2027 elections.

