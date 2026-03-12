As friends mourned the passing of influencer Jessica Elena after her second BBL surgery attempt, more information has been released

One of the friends of the deceased has announced plans for a candlelight service in honour of the late influencer

The poster announcing the arrangement revealed Jessica’s full name and age following her passing after the botched procedure

A candlelight service has been organised for Jessica Elena, who passed away after a reported botched second BBL surgery.

A BBL is a specialised cosmetic fat transfer procedure that enhances the size and shape of a woman's backside without implants.

According to posts circulating online, Jessica had undergone multiple BBL procedures and decided to attempt another one, which reportedly led to her demise.

One of Jessica’s friends, identified as @ndluxesecrets on TikTok, had called out Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital over the demise of Jessica.

The facility, however, had denied involvement in the death of the influencer who underwent a cosmetic procedure.

BBL: Candlelight Vigil for Jessica Elena

On her TikTok page, @ndluxesecrets announced plans for a candlelight service in Jessica’s honour.

She shared a flier with details concerning the procession, which also revealed Jessica’s full name as Jessica Elena Chisom Nkwopara. According to flier, Jessica was aged 27 before her demise.

A tribute written on the flier revealed Jessica's true character and how she impacted people who were around her.

The tribute read:

“Jessica you were generous to a fault. Whoever came to you with a frown always came out smiling. You touched so many lives by your countless acts of kindness.

“Your life is full of kindness and your memory will forever remain a light in the heart of your family and those you touched.

“Your love and kindness will forever be etched in our heart. We will remember how you always had a smile and a listening ear for everyone

“Your generosity and compassion inspired us all. Though you are gone through from our sight, your spirit leaves on. Rest in peace. Your memory will be a bless out all.

According to the flier, the candlelight service would be held at Magodo Phase 1 on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The post was captioned:

"Forever in our hearts."

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail candlelight plans for Jessica

Browslashby_annie said:

"Chaiiii. May her soul rest in peace."

Sternica_Lordres said:

"May she rest peacefully."

BBL: Hospital issues statement on Jessica's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital spoke up about the case of Elena Jessica, who reportedly died due to BBL complications.

Viral speculations on social media claimed that the socialite died after undergoing a second BBL procedure at the hospital.

In a statement, the hospital clarified the incident and set the record straight, drawing online reactions from netizens who read the lenghty statement.

