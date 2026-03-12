Israel has accused Iran of firing cluster munitions directly at civilians, moments before striking its territory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the claim on X, warning that the Iranian regime is deliberately targeting non-combatants

The allegation shows rising tensions and raises serious concerns about breaches of international humanitarian law

The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Iran of targeting civilians with cluster munitions. In a post shared on X on March 12, the ministry wrote:

“Cluster munitions fired towards civilians by the Iranian regime, moments before striking Israel. The Iranian regime continues its attempts to hit as many civilians as possible. This is who the Iranian regime targets: civilians.”

Israel accuses Iran of firing cluster munitions at civilians.

Cluster munitions and civilian risk

Cluster munitions are weapons that release multiple smaller explosives over a wide area. Their use has long been controversial because of the high risk they pose to civilians, both during attacks and afterwards, as unexploded bomblets can remain dangerous for years. International organisations have repeatedly raised concerns about their humanitarian impact.

Escalating tensions

The statement highlights ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, with accusations that Iran is deliberately aiming at civilian populations. Such claims, if verified, would represent a serious breach of international humanitarian law, which prohibits direct attacks on civilians.

Global attention

The allegation is likely to draw international attention, as the use of cluster munitions has been widely condemned by many governments and human rights groups. Calls for restraint and adherence to international law are expected to follow, as the situation continues to unfold.

Iran targets civilians as tensions escalate with Israel.

Death toll in Gaza-Israeli war

The Gaza-Israeli war has left a devastating human toll, with more than 75,000 people reported dead since the conflict began. The majority of those killed are Palestinians, with women and children making up a significant proportion of the casualties.

Israel has also suffered losses, with over 2,000 fatalities recorded. The fighting has destroyed entire neighbourhoods in Gaza, leaving families displaced and infrastructure in ruins. Hospitals and aid organisations have struggled to cope, as thousands of injured people require urgent care and supplies remain scarce.

Journalists, humanitarian workers and academics have also been among the victims, highlighting the widespread impact of the violence. International observers have condemned the use of heavy bombardment in densely populated areas, warning that the humanitarian crisis will continue long after the fighting stops.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire have been fragile, and while a temporary truce was announced in January 2026, the path to recovery remains uncertain. With more than 171,000 people injured and millions facing shortages of food, water and medicine.

