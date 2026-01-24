Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso reaffirmed his commitment to his political ideals and vowed not to compromise his principles for personal gain

Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reaffirmed his commitment to his political ideals, insisting that he would not trade his principles for personal gain.

Kwankwaso spoke shortly after reports emerged that Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, alongside several local government chairmen, members of the House of Representatives and political aides, had defected from the NNPP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing supporters at his residence in Kano on Friday, January 23, the former Kano state governor said his political journey had always been driven by the desire to uplift ordinary Nigerians rather than personal ambition.

“I am not for sale. Our political convictions keep me grounded. If I were in this struggle for personal gain, I would have taken the easy route and you would be looking for me elsewhere, not here,” he said.

Kwankwasiyya movement built on shared values

Kwankwaso noted that the strength of the Kwankwasiyya Movement lay in its shared ideology and commitment to social justice, rather than material incentives.

“Our shared vision is what sustains this movement. If I were motivated by greed, I would have taken the money and walked away, and you would not be here today showing this level of support,” he added.

He stressed that loyalty within the movement was rooted in principles and sacrifice, not political convenience, Vanguard reported.

Calls for early mobilisation ahead of 2027

The NNPP leader urged his supporters to remain steadfast and begin early mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election, warning against complacency in the face of recent political developments.

“We need people like you who have sacrificed and stood by the truth. You must not relent, because one day we will achieve our objectives,” Kwankwaso said.

He added that the unfolding political situation in Kano State underscored the need for vigilance and preparation, Punch reported.

“Going by what is happening in Kano today, we need to start preparing early, because there are people who are determined to destroy what we built over time,” he stated.

Pledges continued fight for ordinary Nigerians

Reaffirming his stance, Kwankwaso assured supporters that he would remain resolute in defending the interests of the masses.

“My mission has always been to fight for the ordinary people. I will not compromise with those who exploit the masses for their own benefit,” he said.

Kwankwaso’s comments have sparked fresh political conversations in Kano and beyond, as alignments ahead of the 2027 general election continue to take shape.

