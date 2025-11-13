CAF has sent a congratulatory message to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, praising him for his outstanding impact

The Galatasaray forward netted a brace as Nigeria demolished Gabon 4-1 in the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal on Thursday night, November 13

The victory secured the Super Eagles a place in the playoff final, where they will face either DR Congo or Cameroon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Victor Osimhen after his brace in Nigeria's 4-1 win against Gabon in the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff on Thursday night, November 13.

Super Eagles' win over the Panthers has put them in a better position to become Africa's representative at the inter-continental playoffs in March 2026.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scores a brace against Gabon in the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen dismantles Gabon's World Cup dreams

Gabon were the favourites coming into the semifinal of the playoff after securing a total of 25 points during the World Cup qualifiers, which ended last October.

Victor Osimhen missed three clear-cut chances in the first half of the game, as Nigerians became uncomfortable with the Galatasaray star.

In the 90+11 minute, Osimhen missed a one-on-one with the Gabon goalkeeper, which can be considered as the miss of the year.

Victor Osimhen finally registered his name on the scoresheet with Nigeria’s third goal in the 102nd minute, following an assist from defender Benjamin Fredrick.

The Galatasaray forward completed his brace in the 110th minute, expertly controlling Chigozie Awaziem’s long pass before beating four defenders, per BBC.

Meanwhile, Sevilla forward Akor Adams, gave Nigeria the lead in the 78th minute following a miscalculated pass by Bruno Ecuele Manga.

Mario Lamine scored an equaliser in the 89th minute, following a deflection from Birmingham defender Bright Osayi-Samuel to extend the game to extra time. Chidera Ejuke scored his first goal for Nigeria in the 97th minute to increase the goal tally to 2-1, per NY Times.

Victor Osimhen scores his 31st goal for the Super Eagles with his brace versus Gabon in the 2026 World Cup playoff. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF hail Osimhen after brace

Following the match, CAF took to social media to hail the Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen for his brilliance against Gabon.

In a post that went viral, CAF wrote:

Always him. Always there. Victor Osimhen! 🇳🇬"

Osimhen's brace against the Panthers has increased his goal tally for Nigeria to 31 in 44 appearances.

Nigeria will take on DR Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff on Sunday, November 16.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Nigerians following CAF commendation of Osimhen. Read them below:

chinagorom_067 said:

"If no be fake life, wetin concern Gabon with World Cup."

ugochukwuosuesu wrote:

"Glory be to God, nice winning 👏😍🇳🇬 I am proud of you."

misterkev_inspire added:

"Congratulations Super Eagles! Next is the final. We take this one step at a time."

bulabariggmail.com5 said:

"Congratulations Super Eagles. Victor Osimhen, may the favour of God that cannot be ignored overshadow your name, your life, career and destiny and cause men to give you double portion deals to recover your lost time in Jesus name Amen."

