Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Trump Says US ‘Knocked Out’ Iran’s Leadership ‘Twice’
Asia

Breaking: Trump Says US ‘Knocked Out’ Iran’s Leadership ‘Twice’

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

come

The American president also added that the US forces in the Middle East have destroyed the Iranian navy and that the 28 mine-layer vessels have been hit.

President Donald Trump of the United States has hinted that the American forces in the Middle East might have killed the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
President Donald Trump says the US takes out Iranian leadership twice Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, the US president also hinted that the prices of oil would soon come down.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
USADonald Trump
Hot:
Obio oluebube Bamidele olumilua university Robert rushing Quenlin blackwell Deep love messages