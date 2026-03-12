A young lady who wrote her first JAMB exam at 15 but wasn’t admitted by the University of Lagos trends online

The brilliant student explained that she was also denied admission by the University of Ibadan, UI, and explained why

She explained in her post how many times she wrote JAMB and the year she finally secured admission to OAU

A young lady who wrote her first JAMB exam at 15 but was denied admission by the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and later by the University of Ibadan, UI, has finished with flying colors after graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU.

The young lady wrote the exam multiple times after and only gained admission on her fourth attempt to study at Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, and displayed her CGPA.

Lady who wrote JAMB at 15 trends

Zainab explained in her post that she wasn't given admission to study at the University of Lagos when she wrote her UTME exam at age 15, and it was due to her age.

"Four JAMB attempts. Multiple delays. One degree earned with resilience."

"I’m proud to share that I graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a CGPA of 4.46/5.0 💙✨ I wrote my first JAMB at 15, while still in SS3, and chose the University of Lagos. I didn’t gain admission, not because of performance, but because of my age. I stayed hopeful."

Just after, she tried to study at UNILAG but wasn't given admission. She also tried to study Pharmacy at the University of Ibadan after passing her JAMB exam and writing the Post-UTME, but the same year, something happened.

"My second attempt was Pharmacy at the University of Ibadan. I wrote the Post-UTME, but that was the year the program lost accreditation. I later switched to Microbiology, but it was already too late. No admission.

"For my third attempt, I chose Pharmacy at OAU. I wrote the Post-UTME again, and still didn’t gain admission."

"By my fourth JAMB, frustration had set in. While my peers were already in school, I felt stuck, tired, and discouraged. I chose OAU again, this time Chemistry, not because it was my original plan, but because I was close to giving up. Still, it was a deliberate choice, knowing its strong foundation for Pharmaceutical Chemistry."

Lady celebrates graduation from the University

Despite being denied admission by the University of Lagos and UI, she eventually started her program at Obafemi Awolowo University in the year 2019 and also experienced several challenges, but still, she finished with flying colors.

"In 2019, I finally gained admission into Obafemi Awolowo University. Then came the delays. We resumed in February 2020, spent barely a month on campus, and COVID-19 shut everything down. Online classes followed in 2021, then ASUU strikes in 2022. The years stretched longer than expected, with each level bringing its own challenges."

"It was truly a rollercoaster."

"📌 23rd July 2025 - I wrote my final exam."

"📌 12th December 2025 - I attended my convocation."

She proceeded to mention the grade she finished with, which was so close to a First Class in her discipline.

"And I graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Chemistry (CGPA: 4.46/5.0) just shy of a First Class, but a result that reflects consistency, grit, and steady academic growth."

