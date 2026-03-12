A Nigerian pastor has sent a message to those doubting Bishop David Abioye's church, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, also referred to as Conquerors Global Assembly

Bishop Abioye inaugurated his church months after retiring from Winners Chapel, where he served as vice president and worked with Bishop David Oyedepo for decades

Speaking confidently, a cleric said that Bishop Abioye has already passed the test of faithfulness and mentioned what will become of his church in the next five years

Iyke Oyeka, a Nigerian cleric, has declared that Bishop David Abioye's church, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, will be unbelievable in the coming five years.

The pastor stated this while speaking highly about Bishop Abioye, who clocked 65 on Wednesday, March 11.

Pastor Iyke believes that Bishop Abioye's church will expand rapidly in the next five years. Photo Credit: Iyke Oyeka, Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Pastor forecast about Bishop Abioye's church

Pastor Iyke, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 11, declared that Bishop Abioye's church will spread across the world.

While noting that many people have doubts about the church, the cleric stated that history has taught us that great ministries are built on years of faithful service and not sudden ambition, and Bishop Abioye embodies these virtues.

According to the pastor, Bishop Abioye stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Bishop David Oyedepo and was one of the pillars that helped build Winners Chapel church.

"That Conquerors ministry will be unbelievable in the next 5 years! It will spread across the earth. If you are not faithful in that which belongs to another, who will give you what belongs to you?

"Many people are already doubting Conquerors Ministry, but history has taught us something: great ministries are built on years of faithful service, not sudden ambition.

"For decades, David Abioye stood shoulder-to-shoulder with David Oyedepo in Living Faith Church Worldwide. He wasn’t just a guest preacher — he was one of the pillars that helped build the commission..." his Facebook post partly read.

Highlighting Bishop Abioye's credentials, Pastor Iyke said he learnt leadership structure under Bishop Oyedepo, as well as church growth and administration, discipline, doctrine, and kingdom order through years of service.

He added that Bishop Abioye had already ministered to millions of people across nations long before starting his church. He maintained that Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly will expand in the next few years and prove its doubters wrong.

"...Mark it:

"Conquerors Ministry will not remain small.

"It will spread across nations because it is built on decades of experience, mentorship, and proven faithfulness.

"So to the naysayers talking already — relax.

"The same way people once doubted Winners Chapel before it became a global movement is the same way some are doubting today.

"Time will answer them."

Pastor Iyke says Bishop Abioye's ministry will be unbelievable in the next five years. Photo Credit: Iyke Oyeka, Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

See the pastor's Facebook post below:

Bishop Abioye's church: Pastor's remarks stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's remarks below:

Bulus Sauri said:

"My brother i completely agree with you, I'm a seminarian I'm already thinking of joining his ministry after graduation."

Prince Prince said:

"Well, don't know y he was retired immediately from the Winners Chapel, only God knows what transpired."

Ani Nnamdi Chris said:

"Does success in ministry mean having branches all over the world alone? Are there no one branch successful ministry?"

Obanla Adeyosola said:

"I want to sincerely thank the writer of this small piece.Indeed,you have really said it all.Gods time is the best.Moreso, whenever you're commenting anything good about bishop Abioye, let's equally remember to give kudo to his mentor,bishop david oyedepo.Their journey just like Moses and Joshua, Elijah and Elisha.

"Baba Oyedepo is Elijah while bishop Abioye is Elisha.

"Conqueror ministry will grow globally ijmn."

Emmanuel Onowu said:

"I rather start with a ministry like this as a leader and grow to be a branch pastor because Pastor Abioye has paid the Price for speed and prosperity as long as you that is serving plays humble and truth. The conqueror is a Fertile Ground."

In a related story, Legit.ng revisited what Bishop Abioye said about Bishop Oyedepo's wife on her last birthday some weeks ago.

Abioye's message to Oyedepo on last birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously revisited Bishop Abioye's powerful message to Bishop Oyedepo on his last birthday.

Since his retirement, Bishop Abioye has not failed to honour Bishop Oyedepo via his social media handles, especially on his birthdays.

In his birthday message, for himself and his wife, Bishop Abioye called Bishop Oyedepo 'daddy' and celebrated God's grace on his life and for the countless lives he has touched all over the world.

Source: Legit.ng