Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia State - Chijioke Chukwu, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, dismissed claims suggesting that the party should wait until 2031 or beyond to challenge the current Labour Party (LP) administration.

In an exclusive statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 7, Chukwu insisted that the people of Abia have begun to question what he described as “lies and deception” by Alex Otti’s government.

Chijioke Chukwu, APC chairman in Abia State, rejects claims the party should wait until 2031 to challenge Governor Alex Otti’s Labour Party administration. Photo credit: @RealAdvocate27, @alexottiofr

Chukwu accuses Otti's govt of deceit

The former minority leader of the Abia State House of Assembly cited alleged inconsistencies in the government’s claims on projects, including the construction of over 200 smart schools at N54 billion, the establishment of a non-existent recreation and information and communication technology (ICT) centre, and procurement expenses of one vehicle at 150 billion naira, which he said could not be properly verified.

While reiterating his appreciation for the felicitations, Chukwu expressed confidence that the people of Abia would make their decision in the next electoral cycle, adding that the APC remains determined to provide what he called a better governance alternative for the state.

Chukwu vows strong opposition in Abia

Furthermore, Chukwu responded to what he described as sarcastic congratulatory remarks from Onyebuchi Ememanka, the director general of the Abia State Bureau of Strategic Communication, following his recent assumption of office as the party’s chairman in Abia State.

Chukwu expressed appreciation for the message but maintained that the APC, under his leadership, would fulfil its role as an opposition party by holding Governor Alex Otti's administration accountable.

According to the statement, the party is committed to promoting transparency, due process, and accountability in governance, which he alleged is lacking in the current administration.

Chukwu noted that the APC is well-positioned to provide Abians with a credible alternative capable of delivering good governance anchored on transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.

He stated that under an APC-led government in the state, freedom of speech and the effective functioning of opposition parties would be guaranteed, describing such principles as essential elements of a democratic system.

