FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his philosophy as “a diehard democrat” will “live and die with me.”

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu made the remark on Wednesday, March 11, while reiterating his firm commitment to sustaining democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria as part of his lasting legacy.

Tinubu reaffirms commitment to Democracy

The 73-year-old added that the nation’s unity and stability rest on the pillars of good governance, assuring Nigerians that his administration will continue to uphold these principles for posterity.

The president gave the assurance at an inter-faith breaking of the fast with members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that strengthening internal democracy within political parties remains fundamental to building credible electoral institutions, processes, and systems.

Tinubu stated that direct primaries provide party members with better opportunities to participate and determine their representatives at various levels of governance.

Premium Times quoted Tinubu as saying:

"The Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Dantalle, provoked some questions. I am glad we are all democrats. And we all subscribe to this democracy voluntarily, willingly, and we've been at it selflessly in the last 26 years.

“Some of us had been bruised struggling for it. We were detained, we protested, we had street demonstrations, we went into exile and all of that. We formed NADECO. I followed the leadership destiny that God has chosen for me. There's no doubt about it. I am a die-hard democrat.

“I followed that belief wholeheartedly, committed to a united Nigeria, and that principle and the philosophy will live and die with me.

"There's no threat from any democrat under my watch. The rule of law must prevail in any democracy. The majority will have their way, and the minority will have their say and their way. I must not stand in their way. That is the sweetness, the essence of democracy."

Tinubu pledges commitment to fair elections

Furthermore, Tinubu also assured party leaders of his commitment to free and fair elections.

Per Guardian, Tinubu added:

"I am a registered voter. I am on the same platform as you. I'm going to stick to my platform. When it was against me years ago, I toed the line. I was in opposition without a threat to any human being except the military junta.

“I want democracy, and since democracy is back here, there's a fundamental voluntariness that is enshrined, and I am extremely glad to listen to you."

The trending video can be watched below via X:

