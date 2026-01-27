Primate Ayodele warned that Abba Yusuf’s second-term ambition could face serious challenges after he defected to the APC

He predicted that Rabiu Kwankwaso would strongly oppose the governor’s return to power in 2027

He cautioned President Tinubu against relying fully on recent political defectors ahead of the next election

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued a fresh warning to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over his second-term ambition following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said the governor’s move to the APC could trigger serious political challenges in Kano State and strain his relationship with his former political ally, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Primate Ayodele warns Kano governor Abba, predicts tough battle with Kwankwaso ahead of 2027. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM/@primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

The cleric claimed that Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, would strongly oppose Yusuf’s return to power in 2027.

According to Ayodele, the fallout between the two political figures could intensify political tension in the state and affect Yusuf’s chances of securing a second term.

He warned that the political crisis in Kano could escalate if not properly managed, urging relevant authorities to closely monitor developments in the state.

Primate Ayodele cautions Tinubu

The cleric also cautioned President Bola Tinubu against placing too much confidence in recent political defectors to the APC, claiming that not all of them would be loyal to the party’s 2027 election plans.

Primate Ayodele suggested that some of those who joined the ruling party might pursue personal interests rather than actively support the president’s re-election bid.

The warning comes amid heightened political tension in Kano following Governor Yusuf’s defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC and the deepening rift with Kwankwaso, who is widely regarded as his political godfather.

Primate Ayodele warns Kano governor Abba, predicts tough battle with Kwankwaso ahead of 2027. Photo: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

Mammoth crowd storms Kwankwaso’s Kano residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement from Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State on Sunday, January 26, stormed the residence of former Kano State governor and leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in a show of solidarity amid ongoing political tensions in the state.

Kwankwaso disclosed the development in posts on his official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handles, where he expressed appreciation to the delegation for standing by him despite recent political setbacks affecting the party in Kano.

Kwankwaso declares ‘World Betrayal Day’

Legit.ng reports that, following Governor Yusuf’s exit from the party, Kwankwaso expressed disappointment over the development and described the day of the governor’s defection as “World Betrayal Day.”

The former Kano governor has maintained that the Kwankwasiyya movement remains strong, insisting that the loyalty of his grassroots supporters would sustain the political structure despite recent setbacks.

Gov. Yusuf issues fresh warning on attacking Kwankwaso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yusuf warned supporters against insults towards Kwankwaso, enforcing discipline within the political landscape.

Political tensions rise in Kano following Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP, prompting calls for maturity among his supporters.

This is as the APC chair in Kano clarifies support for Yusuf's defection, focusing on strategies for future electoral success.

Source: Legit.ng