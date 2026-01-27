Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ’ s defection to the APC has triggered a wave of resignations by commissioners and senior appointees loyal to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Key portfolios affected include youth and sports, internal security, and special duties, among other sectors

The exits signal a deepening political fracture that could weaken the governor’s grassroots base while strengthening Kwankwaso’s political positioning ahead of future elections

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

A major political realignment is unfolding in Kano State following the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

This has triggered a cascade of resignations by commissioners and top government appointees loyal to the Kwankwasiyya movement led by former governor and NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The resignations, which began quietly but gathered momentum over the past week, underscore the deepening rift between Governor Yusuf and his political benefactor, Kwankwaso.

Below is a detailed account of each resignation and what it means for Kano’s political landscape.

Kwankwaso’s son resigns as Commissioner

Legit.ng reports that Mustapha, the son of the leader of Kwankwasiyya, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has resigned his appointment as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and a member of the Kano State Executive Council.

In a resignation letter released on Monday, Mustapha said he was stepping aside with a “heavy heart,” expressing gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the opportunity to serve.

In his statement, he emphasised continued advocacy for Kano youths, praying that they would continue to receive the attention and support they deserve.

He said:

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the great people of Kano State. I have cherished the experiences and lessons gained while serving, and I appreciate the trust placed in me.”

Commissioner for security and special services resigns

The resignation of Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Umar (Rtd), Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services, added a serious security dimension to the political crisis.

In a detailed resignation letter dated January 26, 2026, Umar openly cited the strained relationship between Governor Yusuf and Senator Kwankwaso as the primary reason for his decision.

He described his appointment first as Director-General of the Special Services Directorate and later as Commissioner as a distinct honour, but said the recent turn of events made it necessary for him to step aside

The letter reads “I write with profound gratitude and a deep sense of duty to formally tender my resignation from my position as the Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services, Kano State, with immediate effect. I wish to express my sincere appreciation to you, Your Excellency, for the trust and confidence you reposed in me..

The commissioner said the resignation from his post takes immediate effect, as reported by GLOBAL TRACKER on Monday.

Commissioner for Special Duties

Rt. Hon. Amb. Nasiru Sule Garo, Commissioner for Special Duties, formally resigned in what insiders describe as a quiet but strategically significant move.

Although his resignation letter was less publicly detailed, sources within the government confirm that Garo’s decision was tied to the growing gulf between the governor and Kwankwasiyya leadership.

The Ministry of Special Duties often handles politically sensitive assignments, inter-ministerial coordination, and special projects, making Garo’s exit another blow to the governor’s inner administrative circle.

Sources say Garo remains firmly aligned with Kwankwaso and is expected to play a role in future political restructuring within the NNPP or allied platforms.

Other appointees who resigned

Besides the commissioners, other top political appointees have already made known their decisions.

Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board DG resigns

The Director General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Rabiu, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

In a resignation letter dated January 25, 2026, and addressed to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Rabiu said his decision was influenced by recent political developments in the state.

According to the letter addressed to the governor, Rabiu explained that the circumstances have necessitated a realignment of his focus and commitments.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the Kwankwasiyya movement and its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, stressing that stepping aside from his appointment would allow him to fully support the movement’s strategic direction in the current political landscape.

“This decision has not been taken lightly,” Rabiu stated, adding that his action was taken in the interest of preserving unity within the party and advancing its goals.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the trust and confidence reposed in him to lead the Pilgrims Welfare Board, describing it as an honour to serve.

MD, Kano State Roads Maintenance Agency

Hassan Danbappa, Managing Director of the Kano State Roads Maintenance Agency (KARMA), is another senior appointee who has resigned amid the political shake-up.

While his resignation attracted less public attention, he confirmed on his social media pages that it was part of the broader Kwankwasiyya-aligned pullout from Yusuf’s administration.

Danbappa oversaw routine road maintenance and rehabilitation — a key service delivery area often used by state governments to demonstrate performance.

Shafa’atu Ahmed resigns as chief governor’s reporter

Shafa’atu Ahmed, Chief Governor’s Reporter at the Kano State Ministry of Rural and Urban Development, has resigned from her appointment.

In a post shared on her social media handles, Ahmed announced her resignation and thanked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the opportunity to serve.

She expressed appreciation to the leadership of the ministry and colleagues for their cooperation during her time in office.

Ahmed also thanked members of the public for their support and engagement, noting that her time in government provided her with valuable experience.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and for the support I received while carrying out my duties,” she wrote.

Political implications

The growing list of resignations points to a serious fracture in the political coalition that brought Governor Yusuf to power.

Kwankwasiyya structures were instrumental in Yusuf’s 2023 election victory, with political analysts saying the defections could weaken Yusuf’s grassroots base while strengthening Kwankwaso’s position as he repositions his movement ahead of future elections.

With key portfolios affected — youth, security, special duties, religious administration, infrastructure, and communications — Governor Yusuf is expected to announce replacements in the coming days.

Kano govt defends Governor Yusuf's defection to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state government explained that Governor Abba Yusuf’s move to the APC was intended to align the state with the federal government for greater access to support and interventions.

The director general of the Kano State Signage and Advertising Agency, Kabiru Dakata, explained this while speaking on Channels Television on Monday.

Dakata dismissed claims that Governor Abba Yusuf’s planned defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is driven by personal ambition.

Gov. Yusuf issues fresh warning on attacking Kwankwaso

Recall that Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf warned supporters against insults towards Kwankwaso, enforcing discipline within the political landscape.

Political tensions rise in Kano following Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP, prompting calls for maturity among his supporters.

This is as the APC chair in Kano clarifies support for Yusuf's defection, focusing on strategies for future electoral success.

