A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom got people talking as she opened up about leaving her office job to work in a mortuary

She shared her reason in a video that she posted on her TikTok page, revealing that she had once worked in a Nigerian mortuary

Her video went viral and many who came across the footage were wowed by her motivation behind her career path

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom named Sandra expressed her excitement as she resigned from her office job to work in a mortuary.

She opened up about why she decided to choose the unusual career path, while revealing what she studied in the university.

Lady in UK excited about mortuary job

Identified as @by.sands on TikTok, the lady shared that working in the mortuary was her calling.

She added:

‘It might sound strange to some people but working in the mortuary has always been my dream. I studied Anatomy (BSc.) and Forensic Science (MFS), and after almost three years working in death certification, I’m finally going back to where I belong, the mortuary.”

She also shared why she felt fulfilled while handling people after they had died.

Her video was captioned:

“What’s the strangest career passion you’ve heard of? By the way, I’ve picked up a bit of Welsh. Talk about integration.”

She added in the comments:

“I worked in the mortuary in Nigeria too, as a forensic pathologist’s assistant.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Nigerian UK-based lady’s mortuary job sparks buzz

Meg Wilson said:

"Thank you for caring about the people. I remembered when we visited my sister in the morgue the attendant was very nice wanted to know more about my sister so she can discuss movies with her while bathing her.. we were so happy someone was happy to care for her. Thank you for that it’s really nice what you doing xx."

Emerald said:

"Are you sure it's because it's your calling or na COS you de find ehn fine girl"

Wayment x said:

"Ngl, I would love to work in a mortuary too! I wish I had the option! I love forensic science as well unfortunately I’m a nurse and a microbiologist so I don’t think I can go into that path."

loisk said:

"I don’t know that working in a mortuary is a CALLING Una no go kee us."

Abolore said:

"I can actually relate to with this as someone who works in mortality governance, when i first started i was clueless but as i time when by i understood the importance of dignity in End of Life. Well done."

U.D.U.A.K said:

"Congratulations girl, so proud of you. Anatomy girlie here, applied for a couple of mortuary roles but couldn’t get in. Now a HCA."

