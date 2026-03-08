Sunday Igboho claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a security initiative for Southwest Nigeria

Rising insecurity concerns have prompted a call for action across Nigeria's regions, especially the South

Igboho emphasised peaceful measures against terrorism while seeking government support for local security

Ibadan, Oyo State - Sunday Adeyemo, the former Yoruba nation activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu has approved a security initiative to tackle terror threats in the Southwest region.

In a video posted on Friday, March 6, by Abibat Amudat, a blogger and staunch supporter of Igboho known as Lady-K, Igboho said the presidential backing followed a proposal from monarchs in Yorubaland presented to the Nigerian leader. About 50,000 volunteers may be mobilised.

Tinubu 'backs' southwest security initiative

Legit.ng reports that security concerns are rising across Nigeria. While much of the violence remains concentrated in the North-Central and Northwest, insecurity, including banditry, kidnappings, and violent conflicts, is spreading and increasingly affecting daily life in other regions, including the South.

In the Southwest, state governors have already established the regional security outfit, Amotekun, to address these challenges. Notwithstanding, security efforts may be further strengthened.

Speaking at a gathering, Igboho said:

“President Tinubu wants security for us, and that is exactly what we want for our families. They are ready to provide it, and we must support him sincerely. If he calls for peace, we must embrace it at all times.

“Tinubu is like a father to us. Let everyone know that we stand with him. When we receive the full green light to launch the security initiative, we must carry it out wholeheartedly and without committing any crimes. I assure you that President Tinubu will do well and provide security that allows us to fully protect our families.

“Tinubu said, ‘I give you freedom. Go and live your lives. Talk to your supporters. I will support the security initiative you want.’ But he also made it clear: we should not target innocent Hausa or Fulani people. Only those engaging in terrorism should be confronted. As the government, he will provide the necessary backing for this effort."

The Facebook video can be watched in full below:

Once only well-known in his part of south-western Nigeria, Igboho became a national figure after he thrust himself into the heart of one of the country's deadliest conflicts - clashes between Fulani herders and other groups, over access to land and grazing rights.

Presently, Igboho's backers include influential politicians, monarchs, and religious figures, and he is often seen with them in public.

Igboho speaks after returning from exile

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igboho returned to Nigeria several years after leaving the country.

In an emotional statement shared on social media, Igboho reflected on the hardships he endured while in exile.

He recalled the years in which he lost his freedom, properties, resources, friendships, and even people he loved.

