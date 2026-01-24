Governor Yusuf warns supporters against insults towards Kwankwaso, enforcing discipline within the political landscape

Political tensions rise in Kano following Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP, prompting calls for maturity among his supporters

This is as the APC chair in Kano clarifies support for Yusuf's defection, focusing on strategies for future electoral success

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has warned his supporters against insulting or making inflammatory statements against the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, adding that there would be disciplinary action against such actions.

Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the director general of media and publicity to the Kano State Government House, gave the warning during the distribution of motorcycles to the governor's supporters at the Open Space Theatre, Government House, Kano.

Governor Yusuf shares motorcycles with supporters

Daily Trust reported that the governor was present at the event, which was held on Saturday, January 24. Bature explained that, irrespective of the political developments, the state government would not tolerate any act of indiscipline towards Kwankwaso, saying the Kwankwasiyya leader's role in Kank politics must always be acknowledged.

His statement reads in part:

“We will not accept indiscipline or insults against the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Anybody who engages in such behaviour will face the consequences."

The government then urged the governor's supporters to conduct themselves with maturity and restraint, particularly at a time when the political tension in the state is heightened following Yusuf's resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kano reiterates commitment to peace and unity

Bature maintained that the government remains committed to maintaining internal cohesion and peace among its supporters, stating that political disagreement should not degenerate into abuse or personal attacks.

He reminded the supporters that respect for the leaders and discipline within the political structure are essential to effective governance and stability. This came amid the resignation of the governor from the NNPP, a development that has led to mixed reactions from the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the people of Kano.

Governor Yusuf to join APC

The governor is speculated to be heading to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a development that has raised speculation that he may not get an automatic ticket for his second term. However, Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, the chairman of the ruling APC in the state, has clarified the concern.

The APC chairman in the north-west state maintained that the governor is welcome into the party and that the issue before the ruling party is not about the automatic ticket, and that the controversies around that would be resolved once the governor perfects his defection.

Sanusi explained that Governor Yusuf is not coming to the APC alone, but with elected local government chairmen and councillors as well as other political office holders, who will defect with him.

Thus, he noted that the party would sit down and map out strategies that would benefit both the new and old members once the governor finally defected. He added that it is not about contesting, it is about winning the 2027 general election. He explained that it is about "sitting down to discuss and agree, and there is nothing impossible here."

