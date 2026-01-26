Kano's Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo faces potential impeachment amid rising political tensions

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is set to join the ruling APC after leaving the NNPP as Kano State watches closely

Internal power struggles have emerged as loyal lawmakers consider impeachment strategy against Gwarzo

Kano, Kano State - A senior aide to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has revealed that plans are being considered to deploy loyal lawmakers in the House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

According to a report by Daily Trust on Monday, January 26, Gwarzo, who has pledged allegiance to Rabiu Kwankwaso, national leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), is reportedly under pressure to resign.

Kano deputy governor faces impeachment

The aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that the original plan aimed to remove the governor and install his deputy when the planned defection began gaining traction. However, the scheme collapsed after Kwankwaso discovered that most lawmakers expected to prosecute the move had already pledged loyalty to Governor Yusuf.

Sources within Yusuf’s camp now say a counter-strategy is being considered, that is, using the same bloc of lawmakers to impeach the deputy governor after the defection process is officially concluded, due to Gwarzo’s continued alignment with Mallam Kwankwaso and his reported rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) move.

Governor Yusuf is set to rejoin the APC on Monday, January 26, 2026, following his resignation from the NNPP last Friday, January 23.

