Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has labelled January 23 as “World Betrayal Day” following the resignation of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from the New Nigeria People’s Party.

The NNPP national leader announced the designation while addressing supporters at his Miller Road residence in Kano, Daily Trust reported.

Kwankwaso linked the idea to reactions on social media after Governor Yusuf’s exit from the party on January 23, 2026. Commentators had described the move as a betrayal of the political movement that brought the governor to office.

Kwankwaso adopts social media suggestion

Speaking to loyalists, Kwankwaso said the proposal gained traction online and resonated with his followers.

He stated:

“None caught my attention more than one who posted, suggesting that we declare January 23 annually as World Betrayal Day.”

He added, “Therefore, as the leader and grand patron of this movement, I hereby declare that I fully support the declaration.”

According to Kwankwaso, the day will be observed every year through organised activities. He explained that the events would serve as a reminder of the circumstances surrounding the governor’s departure and its implications for the movement.

Governor Yusuf’s resignation from the NNPP was earlier reported by Legit.ng. In his announcement, the governor pointed to unresolved internal crises and leadership disagreements within the party as reasons for his decision.

The governor’s reported plan to align with the All Progressives Congress has reshaped political conversations across Kano state.

Supporters of the move argue that joining the ruling party at the federal level positions the state for greater access to national influence and resources.

Kwankwaso’s followers would hold a different view. Many within the Kwankwasiyya movement see the defection as a sharp break from shared political ideals. They argue that the exit has unsettled the party structure in the state and created uncertainty among grassroots supporters.

NNPP strong in Kano -- Kwankwaso tells critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had warned political rivals who dismiss the New Nigeria Peoples Party ahead of the 2027 general elections to expect an unexpected outcome in Kano and beyond.

The former presidential candidate said the party was being wrongly assessed by critics who, in his view, misunderstood the realities of Nigerian politics.

