Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf plans to rejoin APC from NNPP on January 26, 2026

Yusuf's move aims to strengthen cooperation with the Federal Government

Governor to launch APC e-registration alongside state assembly and local government members

Kano State - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State is set to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday, 26 January 2026.

Governor Yusuf stated that rejoining the APC would further strengthen cooperation with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said Governor Yusuf first joined the APC in 2014.

He said Yusuf won the APC’s primary election for the Kano Central Senatorial seat and later conceded to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Tofa made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

The governor said the prevailing realities of governance, national cohesion and development necessitated his return to the APC.

He described his return to the APC as a familiar and structured platform for progressive governance.

Governor Yusuf's spokesperson added that the decision to rejoin APC would also consolidate political stability and unity in Kano State.

“On Monday, 26 January 2026, the governor will formally register as a member of the APC in Kano alongside 22 members of the State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives, and the 44 Local Government Chairmen.

“He is also expected to officially launch the APC e-registration exercise in the state.”

Nigerians react as kano governor set to rejoin APC

Rabiu Abdallah

The battle line has been drawn. This is an internal civil war. We shall see who wins.

Shamilu Musa

We are highly welcome sir, My Almighty God help us for the victory of APC in all seats in the State and National body in General.

Sunusi Duniya

Masha Allah, congratulations to great party and happy for successful second tenure insha Allah.

Hussein Ahmeed

Masha Allah, May Almighty Allah make it very fruitful in all ramifications.

Fatihu Yusuf Abdullahi

We're glad to have our able Gov into the Party...APC

Kassim Sani

One term governor inshallah.

APC takes step as party welcomes Kano governor

Recall that Governor Yusuf is expected to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) after resigning from NNPP.

APC expresses hope for Governor Yusuf's alignment and welcomes his supporters.

The APC State Secretary, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, said the ruling party reserves registration number 001 for the governor's anticipated defection.

Will Kano governor get automatic 2027 ticket ?

Legit.ng also reported that the APC chairman in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi confirms Governor Yusuf's welcome into the party amid defection from NNPP.

Sanusi discloses that the party plans strategic discussions to ensure unity between new and existing APC members for the 2027 elections.

Governor Yusuf's defection includes 73 officials, highlighting significant political realignments in Kano ahead of the next general elections

