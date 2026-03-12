Umobor Akaeze community petitions the National Assembly over the alleged killing of 41 residents over a land dispute

The petitioners seek enforcement of the Supreme Court judgment on their ancestral land ownership rights

The Ebonyi State community claims influential political figures support ongoing violence amid the land dispute

FCT, Abuja - The Umobor Akaeze community in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has cried out to the National Assembly following the alleged killing of 41 people over a land dispute.

The community petitioned the National Assembly to intervene and ensure the enforcement of a Supreme Court judgment.

Umobor Akaeze community appeals to the National Assembly after 41 villagers were killed over a land dispute.

The petitioners, led by Barrister Okere Kingdom Nnamdi, lamented that the killing occurred despite the apex court ruling granting the people of the community ownership of their ancestral land.

The Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, on behalf of the community, submitted Petition No. 693 of 2025 to the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions.

The petition is against the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police over what the community described as the continued killing of innocent residents and the looming breakdown of law and order in the area.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. (Barr.) Kwamoti Bitrus Laori, after listening to the petitioners on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, adjourned the matter to June 4 to allow for evidence of service on the respondents.

Barrister Nnamdi explained that the petition aimed to compel the Ebonyi State Government, particularly the State Boundary Committee and the Ivo Local Government Boundary Committee, to implement the Supreme Court judgment regarding the disputed Uke land.

According to him, no authority has the power to disregard a final decision of the Supreme Court.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen after the hearing at the National Assembly.

“Nobody has the authority to sit over a decision already taken by the Supreme Court, which has given a final judgment that the land belongs to the people of Uke.”

He explained that the community decided to approach the National Assembly because it represents the people and has oversight responsibilities.

“The National Assembly is the people’s parliament. They are the lawmakers who established the Supreme Court through legislation in line with the Constitution. They have committees on judiciary and public petitions, and they have a supervisory role.”

The petitioners alleged that the community has continued to face violent attacks from neighboring groups.

According to the report, the attackers are allegedly backed by influential political figures.

“So far, over 41 people from Umobor have been killed, including a pregnant woman, over a land dispute that the Supreme Court has already settled.”

One of the community leaders, Chief Innocent Ibe Okore, 78, said the dispute dates back generations.

Okore noted that the Supreme Court had settled the matter about 30 years ago, but alleged that recent developments, influenced by powerful individuals on the opposing side, had triggered renewed violence.

“I have been involved in this matter since the time of my forefathers. The people of Umobor are peace-loving."

Umobor Akaeze community seeks protection after 41 villagers were killed over a land dispute in Ebonyi State.

