Some Kwankwasiyya youth groups in Kano State have expressed readiness to leave NNPP and align with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf following his defection

The youths said their support depends on improved inclusion, participation in governance and addressing marginalisation

They accused the NNPP-led structure of sidelining young supporters after the 2023 elections, leading to growing frustration

Some Kwankwasiyya youth groups in Kano State have declared their readiness to politically align with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf following his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), but said the move would depend on certain conditions being met.

The youths said they were willing to move with the governor if his administration addresses what they described as marginalisation and lack of inclusion in governance.

Governor Yusuf announced his resignation from the NNPP on Friday, citing a deepening internal crisis and persistent leadership disputes within the party.

Governor Yusuf conveyed his resignation in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the NNPP in Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Gwale Local Government Area, with effect from January 25, 2026.

“In recent times, the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts for judicial determination,” the governor stated.

He added that the disputes had led to growing disenfranchisement among party members, widening divisions and weakening internal cohesion.

Youths set conditions for supporting governor

Speaking during a youth engagement forum in Kano on Saturday, leaders of the Kwankwasiyya youth groups said they were not opposed to Governor Yusuf personally but were reacting to what they described as exclusion from decision-making and government programmes.

Kwankwasiyya is the political movement associated with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of the NNPP.

As reported by Daily Trust, Aminu Abdullahi, popularly known as Alhaji Warkal, who spoke on behalf of the groups, said the youths would only align with the governor if his administration genuinely carries young people along.

“We are not saying we will never move with him. We will move with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf if the government genuinely carries the youths along and gives them a sense of belonging,” Abdullahi said.

‘We worked for victory but were abandoned’

Abdullahi said many young people who worked for the success of the Kwankwasiyya movement and the NNPP in the 2023 elections felt abandoned after the victory.

“These youths sacrificed their time, energy and resources to bring the government into power. But after that, they were not involved in programmes, consultations or opportunities that concern them,” he said.

According to him, the lack of youth inclusion has contributed to growing frustration among supporters of the movement in Kano State.

“You cannot expect young people to follow blindly when they are not embedded in governance. Youth engagement is key to reducing crime and social tension,” Abdullahi added.

‘This is about interest, not force’

The youth leader dismissed claims that political actors were forcing or inducing the groups to take sides, insisting that their position was based purely on political interest and expectations.

“This is not about hijacking anyone. Politics is about interest. If the government listens to the youths and supports them, they will support the government in return,” he said.

Abdullahi also disclosed that discussions held with various youth groups across the state showed a willingness to align with the governor, provided their concerns were adequately addressed.

Mammoth crowd storms Kwankwaso’s Kano residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement from Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State on Sunday, January 26, stormed the residence of former Kano State governor and leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in a show of solidarity amid ongoing political tensions in the state.

Kwankwaso disclosed the development in posts on his official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handles, where he expressed appreciation to the delegation for standing by him despite recent political setbacks affecting the party in Kano.

According to the former governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP, the visit demonstrated the courage and determination of his supporters to remain committed to the ideals of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the face of what he described as trying political circumstances.

Kwankwaso reacts, declares ‘World Betrayal Day’

Legit.ng reports that, following Governor Yusuf’s exit from the party, Kwankwaso expressed disappointment over the development and described the day of the governor’s defection as “World Betrayal Day.”

The former Kano governor has maintained that the Kwankwasiyya movement remains strong, insisting that the loyalty of his grassroots supporters would sustain the political structure despite recent setbacks.

Gov. Yusuf issues fresh warning on attacking Kwankwaso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Yusuf warns supporters against insults towards Kwankwaso, enforcing discipline within the political landscape.

Political tensions rise in Kano following Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP, prompting calls for maturity among his supporters.

This is as the APC chair in Kano clarifies support for Yusuf's defection, focusing on strategies for future electoral success.

