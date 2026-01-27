Former APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, assured Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of full party backing and a second-term victory in 2027

Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf returned to the APC after resigning from the NNPP, ending his political alignment with the Kwankwasiyya movement led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Ganduje declared Governor Yusuf the APC leader in Kano state and predicted sweeping victories for the party at both state and federal levels in 2027

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has assured Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the party’s full backing ahead of the 2027 governorship election, declaring that Yusuf would secure a second term.

Ganduje gave the assurance in Kano while formally welcoming the governor back to the APC.

Ganduje Speaks Out After Kano Gov Yusuf Dumped Kwankwaso, Joins APC Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Recall that gov Yusuf recently defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and this a move that has effectively ended Yusuf’s political alignment with the Kwankwasiyya movement led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Ganduje promises 2027 victory for Yusuf

Speaking at the event, Ganduje said the APC leadership had resolved all internal concerns surrounding the governor’s return and agreed to support his re-election bid.

“You will win your second term in 2027. We have spoken to all aspirants and they have agreed to support you,” Ganduje said.

He described Yusuf’s defection as a major boost for the APC in Kano and a strategic step towards consolidating the party’s dominance in the state.

Return to APC described as historic homecoming

Ganduje characterised the governor’s return as a homecoming, recalling that Yusuf was among the early members of the APC before leaving due to political disagreements.

“This is a memorable and historic occasion. Your Excellency, you are welcome back home to the APC. When the party was formed, you were with us, but later political differences and misconceptions led you away. Now you are back,” he said.

The former Kano governor added that Yusuf’s political philosophy and leadership style aligned with the APC’s progressive ideology.

“We know you as a progressive politician from your perception, utterances and disposition. APC is perfect with you,” Ganduje stated.

Yusuf declared APC leader in Kano

Ganduje further announced that, in line with party tradition, Governor Yusuf had automatically become the leader of the APC in Kano state.

Ganduje Speaks Out After Kano Gov Yusuf Dumped Kwankwaso, Joins APC Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

“In APC, all serving governors are leaders of the party in their respective states. Therefore, you are the leader of the APC in Kano State,” he said.

He assured the governor of fairness and equal treatment within the party, stressing that the APC would close ranks ahead of future elections.

Tinubu, APC tipped for sweeping victories

Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Ganduje said the APC would also retain power at the federal level in 2027.

“As you are coming in, we assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will also win the 2027 election. APC will stand solidly with you,” he added.

Defection triggers major political shift in Kano

Governor Yusuf’s return to the APC followed his resignation from the NNPP, a development that has triggered widespread political realignments in Kano State. Several elected officials and party loyalists are reported to have defected alongside the governor, further weakening the influence of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the state.

Political observers say the defection could significantly reshape Kano’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections, positioning the APC for a stronger foothold in one of Nigeria’s most influential states.

Kwankwaso’s son resigns as Kano commissioner

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, son of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) national leader Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has resigned as commissioner for youth and sports development and as a member of the Kano state Executive Council (SEC) under the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration.

The development was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, January 26, by Imran Muhammad, the senior special assistant on new media to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, confirming Mustapha’s decision.

Source: Legit.ng