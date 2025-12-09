The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has predicted the outcome of the 2027 general election

Professor Yilwatda said the ruling party will win the 2027 election convincingly despite opposition parties and coalition efforts

He explained the reason President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be re-elected and return to office for the second term in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, declared that the ruling party will win convincingly in the 2027 election.

Yilwatda expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be re-elected and the APC will win many more states in the 2027 general elections.

Prof. Yilwatda stated this during a courtesy visit by the Women Leaders Support Advancement in Abuja on Monday, December 8, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, he based his submission on the growing nationwide acceptance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“Our party is fully prepared for the future, and by the grace of God, the APC will win convincingly in 2027.”

According to Yilwatda, Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda had broadened opportunities for women and young people.

He added that Tinubu’s administration’s policies were in tune with Nigerians’ demand for more inclusive governance.

Why APC postponed NEC, caucus meetings

The party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, said the APC has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.

Ajibola said the National Caucus meeting would now be held on December 18, while the NEC meeting had been rescheduled for December 19, 2025

APC source said that the meetings were postponed to accommodate President Tinubu’s schedule and ensure his attendance.

Another source linked the postponement to the Osun APC governorship primary slated for December 13.

Osun guber 2026: “Why APC disqualified Omisore

Recall that the former APC national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, reacted following his disqualification from the Osun guber primary election.

Legit.ng reports that the ruling APC disqualified Omisore and six other governorship aspirants for failing to meet the mandatory nomination requirements.

Omisore said the chairman of the screening panel told them that the powerful politician who ordered him to disqualify them.

Read more stories about APC and the 2027 election:

Rivers Speaker, 15 other lawmakers defect to APC

Legit.ng also reported that the Speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, Martin Amaewhule, defected from the PDP to the APC, along with 15 other lawmakers.

Speaking on Friday, December 5, Amaewhule stated that they left the PDP due to what he called a deepening internal crisis.

The defection is expected to intensify political tension in the oil-rich state, which has been struggling with factional disputes.

Source: Legit.ng