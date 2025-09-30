President Bola Tinubu's second-term bid is currently facing a major threat from the opposition, the ADC and the PDP majorly

President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are not sitting back as the opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the ruling party and Tinubu have some things they need to work on to retain power in the 2027 election. This is to ensure that the opposition does not explore these factors to outsmart them in the electioneering.

The five major factors that the APC needs to work on are listed below:

Inclusive governance

President Tinubu should review his governance strategies, especially in the area of appointment. The APC-led federal government should work on balancing its appointments; more appointees from the north and southeast, in particular.

This is because this president's appointments have been criticised for focusing on some specific regions of the country. Thus, the need for inclusiveness must be proven, and federal character must be adhered to.

Improve the economy

The area of the economy is one thing that the opposition has talked about on several occasions. This is due to the fact that the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the currency skyrocketed the cost of things in the country.

Thus, the need for the president and the ruling party is to improve the economy, especially by tackling inflation, food prices, unemployment, and the effects of subsidy removal.

Improve youth engagement and empowerment programmes

There is also a need for the present government at the federal level to increase its engagement with the youth, as well as the empowerment programmes.

This will help the government to gain the support of the majority, as the youth constitute the larger part of the country's population.

Addressing the insecurity challenges

While the government and the military can be commended in their fight against insecurity in the country, there are many reasons for the government to address the worsening security crisis, terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

Despite the efforts by the security agents, the recent killing of an Arise TV presenter, the assassination of the female accountant with the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria,, the body of an unknown man found around the national assembly complex and several others at the Nigerian capital are issues of concern.

Strengthen the APC

President Tinubu needs to do more to strengthen the ruling APC and appease all aggrieved members ahead of the election, just as he did before the 2023 poll. Tinubu should also strive to bring in more formidable forces into the party, such as the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Also, the president should ensure he does not lose the structure of the late President Muhammadu Buhari to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Despite Atiku's move, Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, urged Tinubu to sustain the momentum of retaining Buhari's supporters. Yusuf said:

"Tinubu has shown that he is not Buhari's second coming, nor is he looking and feeling the shoe, but he stands by the leadership of Nigeria's former president."

Tinubu welcomes Jonathan to 2027 race

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the call on former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, said that Tinubu will gladly welcome Jonathan should he join the 2027 election contest.

The presidency also noted that the former president has the legal right to contest, but he should be prepared to contest his legality in court and be ready to answer questions on how he ran the country during his first term.

