Nigeria’s military has rejected claims of mass civilian deaths following a recent airstrike in Zamfara State, insisting there is no verified evidence of such casualties

Amnesty International and local reports allege that more than 100 civilians were killed in the May 10 strike on Tumfa market, sparking calls for an urgent investigation

The Defence Headquarters maintains the operation was based on credible intelligence and targeted militant leaders, stressing that misinformation could undermine counterterrorism efforts

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports alleging mass civilian deaths following an airstrike in Zamfara State, insisting there is no credible evidence to support claims of civilian casualties.

The operation, conducted in the Zurmi Local Government Area on May 10, 2026, targeted what the military described as a “confirmed high-level gathering” of militant leaders.

Nigeria military denies civilian casualties in Zamfara airstrike, stressing precision targeting of militants. Photo credit: DHQ Army/x

Source: Twitter

According to Reuters, Major-General Michael Onoja, spokesperson for Defence Headquarters, stated:

“No credible, substantiated evidence of civilian casualties has been established through any official assessment or independent verification.”

He emphasised that the strike was carried out under international humanitarian law and based on multi-sourced intelligence.

Amnesty International reports civilian deaths

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has claimed that at least 100 civilians were killed in the airstrike on Tumfa market, citing witness accounts that many victims were women and children. Amnesty further alleged that mass burials took place in affected communities and urged authorities to launch an immediate investigation.

Local media outlets and reports attributed to AFP also suggested a high death toll, with some community leaders claiming that bodies were mutilated and difficult to identify.

Military response and post-strike assessment

According to Major-General Onoja, immediate ground verification was difficult due to ongoing threats in the area. However, post-strike assessments indicated that “several terrorists were neutralised.” He stressed that the operation was carefully planned to minimise collateral damage and that misinformation could undermine counterterrorism efforts.

The DHQ reiterated its commitment to transparency, precision, and adherence to international standards of engagement, urging the public and media to rely on verified official briefings rather than unconfirmed reports.

Conflicting narratives in Zamfara

Security analysts note that air operations in volatile regions such as Zamfara State often generate conflicting accounts, especially when armed groups operate near civilian settlements. Independent verification of casualty figures remains difficult due to restricted access for journalists and humanitarian observers.

The Nigerian military continues to battle armed groups it often describes as terrorists in the northwest, alongside a 17-year Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

The latest development highlights ongoing tensions between military authorities and human rights organisations over the human cost of counterinsurgency operations. While Amnesty International and other groups call for accountability, the military insists its focus remains on degrading terrorist capabilities while protecting civilian lives.

Defence Headquarters insists Zamfara operation follows international humanitarian law and neutralises terrorists. Photo credit: Audu Marte/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Armed bandits set community on fire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gunmen riding motorcycles have carried out a deadly overnight assault on a rural community in northwestern Nigeria, leaving at least 50 people dead and several others unaccounted for. The attack targeted Tungan Dutse, a village in the Bukkuyum area of Zamfara State, according to residents and local officials.

Source: Legit.ng