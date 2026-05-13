A young Nigerian man has shared a video of his successful relocation to Europe for his postgraduate studies

He showed the moment he received his official scholarship award letter and his approved visa in a yellow DHL package

The scholar documented his entire journey from packing his suitcases in Nigeria to arriving at his new destination overseas

A young Nigerian man, Kennedy Chijioke, has inspired many on social media after sharing his successful journey to Europe for a fully funded Master’s degree.

Chijioke, known on TikTok by the handle @cj_ugg, posted a celebratory video documenting the transition from receiving his documents to landing abroad.

A Nigerian man celebrates leaving the country to study abroad. Photo credit: @cj_ugg/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man secures fully funded scholarship, relocates

The video began with the scholar excitedly opening a yellow DHL package which contained his approved visa and scholarship award letter.

In the viral clip, he briefly flashed the official documents to the camera as proof of his academic achievement before shifting to a travel vlog.

Chijioke was seen packing his suitcases and navigating the departure gates of the airport as he prepared to leave the country.

The video concluded with scenes of the young man boarding his flight and looking out of the airplane window during the trip.

He later shared footage of himself walking through the arrivals terminal at his new destination, ready to begin his academic programme.

He tagged the video, saying:

"It's my turn now."

Reactions as man relocates abroad through scholarship

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Kennedy Chijioke's post below:

Mira_cle said:

"Congratulations from the depths of my heart."

Cherish_Didi said:

"Congratulations, 🎉 stranger. The country and the people of the land will favour you."

Immanuel said:

"Congratulations. 🎉 I hope this Favours you. Manifesting this for myself."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mam in Canadan shares relocation cost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who moved to Canada as an international student shared a detailed breakdown of the total amount he spent.

Source: Legit.ng