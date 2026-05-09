The ADC has sold its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms to at least three presidential aspirants ahead of its primaries

This is as the coalition-adopted party confirmed the payment from the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in a social media post on Saturday, May 9

From the reports that have emerged so far, Atiku was the third politician to have bought the party's N90 million presidential form

The 2027 general elections have started taking shape in the coalition-adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the party has sold its presidential ticket to three presidential aspirants, as political parties closed sales of forms for their aspirants.

Between Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9, no less than three presidential aspirants have bought the party's ticket to flag the ADC ticket in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen buy ADC presidential ticket Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Below is the list of the party's presidential candidates:

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a prominent presidential aspirant in the ADC primary, was the first to pick up the form of the party, while pledging to address insecurity, job shortages and ease the burden of the high cost of living for millions of Nigerians.

The presidential aspirant was the first to receive the form from the ADC National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinedu Idigo. His supporters have described the development as a sign of growing momentum for his candidacy.

Hayatu-Deen's decision was disclosed in a statement by his media team on Friday, May 8, where the presidential aspirant said the forthcoming general elections should be about restoring the economic stability and security of the country.

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to contest against Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi for ADC ticket Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Rotimi Amaechi

The former minister of transportation and two-term governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, was the second to have bought the ADC presidential nomination and expression of interest form to flag the party's ticket in the 2027 general elections.

In a social media post, the ADC wrote:

"His Excellency Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi picked the Presidential Nomination Form of the African Democratic Congress at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The form was picked by his excellency chief John Oyegun in the company of former Minister of Environment Mohammed Abdullahi, Senator Nura Abatemi, Hon. Asita, Ike Bishop Okoronkwo(CEO Bishop plus media services), alongside other notable Nigerians and political stakeholders."

See the tweet of the ADC on X here:

Atiku Abubakar

On Saturday, May 9, the ADC confirmed the receipt of ₦90 million paid into its account via bank transfer by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for the purchase of his presidential form to contest in the party's primary.

This was disclosed by the party in a statement on its social media account, adding that the former vice president has received his payment receipt. As things stand presently, Atiku will be contesting against Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen for the ADC presidential ticket in the party's primary.

See the ADC's tweet on X here:

INEC reverses course on ADC crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.

INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng