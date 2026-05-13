Adebo Edward Ogundoyin, on Wednesday, May 13, announced the APM as the new party for Oyo State leadership

One of Nigeria's main opposition parties, the PDP, formed an alliance with the APM ahead of Governor Makinde’s presidential declaration

It is understood that a Unity Mega Rally is set to launch Makinde's 2027 presidential bid and political coalition

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Adebo Ogundoyin, speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, May 13, asserted that the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is "our new party."

Legit.ng reports that Ogundoyin is an ally of Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state. Both men were known to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party that has been engulfed in crisis since 2022.

Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, describes the APM as “our new party” after a political meeting on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Photo credit: @Adebo_ogund

Source: Twitter

Currently, the PDP is polarised into two factions. The faction backed by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, is recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s authentic leadership.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ogundoyin disclosed that on Wednesday morning, May 13, he led his colleagues to 'a strategic meeting' with Bimbo Adekanmbi, the APM's consensus governorship candidate, at his Ibadan residence.

Ogundoyin wrote on X:

"Our discussion centred on the future of Oyo State, party unity, progressive leadership, and the need to continue building on the remarkable achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

"Hon. Adekanmbi shared thoughtful insights on governance, grassroots development, and the collective responsibility of sustaining good governance in our dear state.

"It was a fruitful engagement marked by sincerity, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to the progress of Oyo State."

He added:

"As leaders, we must continue to place the interest of the people above personal ambitions and work together to strengthen our democratic values and political structure. Oyo State remains on the path of sustainable growth, and with unity, loyalty, and purposeful leadership, the future is even brighter."

A video of the meeting can be viewed below on X:

Makinde to unveil PDP-APM alliance

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde is expected to formally declare his presidential ambition on Thursday, May 14, during a major political rally scheduled to hold at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

The event, tagged “Unity Mega Rally Ibadan 2026”, is expected to serve as the official launch of Governor Makinde’s anticipated 2027 presidential bid, alongside the unveiling of a grand political alliance between the PDP and the APM, as well as candidates aligned with the emerging coalition being championed by the Oyo state governor and his loyalists.

Sources familiar with the development disclosed to Vanguard that preparations for the rally have intensified amid growing political realignments within Oyo state and the wider south-west region.

Turaki-led PDP confirms APM alliance

In the same vein, the PDP, led by Kabiru Turaki, has said it has formed an alliance with the APM.

Speaking with The Cable on Wednesday, May 13, Ini Ememobong, the spokesperson of the Turaki PDP faction, stated that the alliance stemmed from the All Opposition Political Party Leaders summit held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, in April.

Ememobong said:

“Many more alliances to come, but starting with this."

Source: Legit.ng