Plans are underway to honour the late former President Muhammadu Buhari with the public unveiling of a new book written by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who served as Minister of Information and Culture throughout Buhari’s eight years in office.

The presentation will coincide with what would have been Buhari’s 83rd birthday on December 17, 2025.

He died on July 13 this year.

Titled “Headlines & Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration”, the book captures key moments in governance, national communication and policy direction during Buhari’s presidency, Daily Trust reported.

High-profile guests expected at book event

The ceremony will take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja at 10am. Chief Bisi Akande, former Osun State governor and pioneer Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, will chair the gathering.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, will attend as Royal Father of the Day and will be joined by other traditional rulers.

Her Excellency Aisha Buhari will serve as Mother of the Day. A group of businessmen and industrialists will lead the launch. Those listed include Sir Dr Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdusamad Rabiu, Alhaji Nasiru Danu who is the Sardaunan Dutse, and Aare Kola Oyefeso.

Focus on governance and public communication

The keynote lecture will be delivered by Prof Oladapo Afolabi, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. He will speak on the theme Nigeria’s Unfulfilled Global Community Expectations.

A review of the work will be presented by Mr Segun Adeniyi, former presidential spokesman and current Chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay Newspaper.

Mohammed explained the purpose of the publication. He said, “It will serve both as a commemoration of President Buhari’s life and legacy, and as a reflection on the policies, programmes and values that shaped his tenure.”

The book also recounts his stewardship at the Ministry of Information and Culture. It covers approaches to national information management, cultural development, tourism growth and public orientation.

According to the Book Launch Committee, the work offers “an insider chronicle of governance and communication during the Buhari era.” The committee added that the event aims to reflect on the leadership style of the late president and document the communication efforts that shaped public understanding of several landmark decisions.

